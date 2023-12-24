Jerry Amilo has made a video where he called out Verydarkblackman who had accused him of bleaching

The actor said he was impressed by what the human right activist said at the end of his video

Amilo noted that he knows Verydarkblackman does not chase clout so he wouldn't lash out at him

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo has made a video where he called out social commentator Vincent Mase Otse better known as Verydarkblackman for saying that he bleached his skin.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor appeared in a viral video with a complete change of complexion that sparked reactions on social media. Verydarkblackman also made a video where he said maybe the actor toned his skin but he also noted that he couldn't believe the actor bleached his skin.

Jerry Amilo calls out Verydarkblackman for saying he bleached hi skin. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@nollykingdonbabaj

Source: Instagram

Responding to the activist, Amilo, who reportedly resurrected after dying said he respects Verydarkblackman a lot because he does not chase clout. He added that he was impressed by what the activist said which is why he wouldn't take a swipe at him

Jerry Amilo says he didn't bleach

Speaking further, Amilo made it known that he didn't change the color of his skin. He added that Verydarkblackman was still a child when he was in the street.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The movie maker told naysayers that it was his problem and his life and he could do as he pleased. According to him, Nigerians used to jump into people's cases. He begged them to allow him to live his life the way he wanted.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Jerry Amilo

Reactions have trailed the video made by Amilo. Here are some of the reactions below:

@vin_vivy2:

"When this man dey reign that year Verydarkman still dey give dirty job to his fellow guy."

@chyddo:

"This man has never been dark and anyone could clearly see that picture was edited, the spray on his hair just made him look lighter but if that hair was dark it wouldn’t appear much. He is same skin tone as his daughter."

@thegirlrochelle:

"All I can see is a respectful and peaceful man that just wants to live his life to the fullest without meddling in people’s business. See how he passed his message with so much calmness."

@sandra_tony1:

"Spoke like a matured man that he is!."

@fabulosgloria:

"What goes around comes around. Y'all empowered him to go after everyone, now y'all are complaining he is coming for you. You were his fan when he was dragging others now you are his target. Now you see he can be wrong about his points of view. Lesson learnt."

@iamanonymous9ja:

"This man just won the most mature call out of the year omo I always tot wen one faces camera fone e dey turn Olodo."

@miss_mheee:e

"This guy na Godfather for industry. Make we dey try respect OGS oh wetin concern us for these ones? God abeg."

@robertopeters:

"Don Baba J. Great guy from way back, well said. As real as they come."

@odira_nwobu:

"But Jerry was never a dark man. He is fair since old days."

Jerry Amilo celebrates two men who returned his missing phones

Legit.ng had reported that Amilo had recounted how two men found his phones and returned it without demanding a monetary reward.

The actor shared his encounter with them and posted the video on his Instagram.

According to him, he put his phones on his car and forgot to pick them up before driving off. The two men found it and returned it to him.

Source: Legit.ng