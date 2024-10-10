Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo announced the death and burial of his beloved daughter Chidera shortly after her return to Nigeria

The role interpreter had celebrated months back the homecoming of his child, whom he revealed was outside the country

In a shocking update, Amilo shared videos from the burial ceremony of Chidera, igniting massive reactions online

Veteran Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo has laid his daughter, Chidera Amilo, also known as Princess, to rest following her tragic passing on October 4.

This heartbreaking event occurred just months after what was meant to be a joyful reunion between father and daughter.

Amilo shared the emotional moment on social media on August 21, expressing his delight after two challenging years apart.

In a touching message, he described his happiness at reuniting with Chidera, whom he lovingly called his "princess."

Sadly, the family's joy was abruptly shattered when Chidera passed away just weeks after their reunion.

The thespian earlier revealed that his daughter had been away from home for two years and that he was excited about her return.

While the cause of her death remains unknown, the tragedy has deeply affected Amilo and his loved ones.

Sharing a video from the burial, he wrote:

"Good night 🌙😴 My 👼 Angel. MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE AMEN 🙏 🙏🙏 Still staying FOCUSED."

Fans react to Jerry Amilo's loss

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialemmalabista:

"God Pls.. Don’t let us bury our children… let our Children be grown enough to bury us at our old age 🙏🏿 Take heart brother."

centbeauty1:

"So sorry sir take heart 🥲🥲 but why u no post ur angel corpse for social media now as u take post Jnr Pope own?. May her soul rest in peace so sorry

dionn_luxempire:

"So sorry for your lost sir. My deepest condolences."

chizobaaugusta7115:

"I Lost my only daughter a week today which was also on my birthday. It's still so painful 😭May our daughters souls rip."

francis.duru:

"Take heart bro....only the good Lord can comfort you...may she find rest in the bosom of the lord."

tt_temple_001:

"My heartfelt condolences to you and your family, take heart my brother. Her soul rests in peace."

meetjaneobi:

"Chai so sorry, please stay strong and accept my deepest condolences."

geraldine_obi:

"Chaiiiiii Death where is your sting 😢😢😢😢 am so so sorry for your loss, my condolences."

