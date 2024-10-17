Nigerian socialite Bobrisky had netizens divided as he reacted to the N100m Don Jazzy gifted Verydarkman

Recall that VDM earlier attacked the music executive for gifting the crossdresser money when he was in prison

Bob, in a video, recounted how the online activist attacked Don for his generosity towards him regarding the current situation

Popular Nigerian socialite Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has taken a moment to laugh wickedly at Verydarkman (Martins Vincent Otse) following the N100m donation he received from Don Jazzy (Michael Collins Ajereh).

Legit.ng previously reported that executive Don Jazzy sent a whopping N100m to Verydarkman to support his newly founded non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Bobrisky taunts Verydarkman over Don Jazzy's N100m. Credit: @verydarkman, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky took his Instagram to hurl shades at the activist as he pointed out that one should "never criticise who they are going to letter praise tomorrow".

Legit.ng recalls that VDM had earlier attacked Don Jazzy for allegedly sending money to Bob while he was in prison.

The TikToker noted that he had lost respect for the music boss and went on to examine the more significant ramifications of such sponsorships.

Bobrisjy, in an attempt to taunt VDM, made a video of himself laughing out over the N100m gift and restated his remarks in his previously deleted post.

Watch the video below:

Bobrisky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peacebby_1's:

"He is not helping VDM. He helped Nigerian KIDS through VDM."

manjecollection_world:

"You are starting something that will hard you to end. You better respect your fix body."

chammygifted:

"VDM be like blue film. Everybody Dey watch am, but nobody Dey admit say e Dey watch am."

sugardestiny_official:

"Bad belle people everywhere…. Please allow VDM to breathe."

happiness_vic:

"100 million is not for VDM, it was given to humanity through his foundation."

jernald_couture_:

Bobrisky begged for it.VDM was on his own when Don J sent a whooping 100m.That’s the difference, Idris my man."

Portable calls out Verydarkman, Don Jazzy

Controversial Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable aggressively pleaded for money in a new video after music producer Don Jazzy gave a large sum to prominent social media user Verydarkman (VDM).

Throwing subtle shade at Verydarkman, the Zazuu coroner claimed that the online critic merely opened the NGO account to fight for themselves, not Nigerians.

He revisited an interview in which Don Jazzy stated how he uses Portable to inspire his signees, encouraging them to boost their online profile like the singer.

Source: Legit.ng