Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky became a topic of debate online after he was noticeably absent from the meeting held at the National Assembly

Legit.ng reported that the commission held a meeting on September 30 regarding allegations surrounding the self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

While everyone was present, including EFCC and Bob’s villain, Verydarkman, his lawyer opened up on his absence with ignited uproar online

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was noticeably absent during the meeting held by the National Assembly today regarding his case with EFCC.

Recall that social media activist Verydarkman leaked an audio recording that alleged that Bobrisky bribed EFCC N15m to take down his money laundering charges and that he was also allowed to serve his 6-month jail term in a private apartment.

Bobrisky's lawyer defended him at the House of Reps meeting. Credit: @bobriskynewzz, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

While Verydarkman and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, were present, Bobrisky only sent his lawyer to represent him.

During the hearing, the panel queried Bob’s counsel about his absence, and he revealed that the crossdresser wasn’t feeling well.

In his words:

“Mr Idris Okuneye is unavoidably absent because he’s sick.”

See the video below:

Bobrisky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng