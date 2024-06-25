Chivido: Ooni of Ife Blesses Davido, Gives Him High Five at His Wedding, Video Stirs Reactions
- A video showing the moment Davido received blessings from Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan is trending on social media
- The DMW label in the viral video prostrated before the Ooni of Ife before going on to high-five the king
- Davido and Ooni of Ife's display in the video has stirred mixed reactions among social media users
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan was among the prominent figures that graced David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland Chef Chi's wedding in Lagos.
Another video from the ongoing event showed the moment Davido was spotted with the Yoruba monarch at the wedding venue.
In a clip, the singer prostrated as he received blessings from the Ooni of Ife. Another clip showed the DMW boss getting a high-five from the king before hugging him.
Watch video as Davido receives blessings from Ooni of Ife below:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Legit.ng also reported that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Obi Cubana and Layi Wasabi graced Davido's wedding.
Reactions trail video of Davido with Ooni of Ife
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:
kemi.ayeni:
"Person give King high five...wuna still dey carry beef near am Wizkid FC sha."
comedian_jay_jay:
"I am so happy for him , I feel like I am the one doing d wedding ooo , God I want it big ooo."
olamsstar:
"Oriade meet Oriade."'
shugas_grillz:
"Na Yoruba wedding be this oooo but we are happy."
hypemanguru:
"Wizkid fc go think say today na public holiday, Oyah go to my page for more today."
kehindeolamideo:
"He's so free to everybody so very happy today's happiness shall never turn to sorrow for the two families and for the husband and wife."
enjoy_iamenjoy:
"Una no day show the bride abi she never arrive?"
lopizmichael:
"Lots of invites are sure gonna stand at this party today."
What Davido said about his wedding
Legit.ng recently also reported a video of Davido speaking about his traditional wedding to Chioma.
Davido, while having a haircut, described his wedding as the biggest day of his life.
Davido's comment left many of his fans gushing.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng