A video showing the moment Davido received blessings from Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan is trending on social media

The DMW label in the viral video prostrated before the Ooni of Ife before going on to high-five the king

Davido and Ooni of Ife's display in the video has stirred mixed reactions among social media users

Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan was among the prominent figures that graced David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland Chef Chi's wedding in Lagos.

Another video from the ongoing event showed the moment Davido was spotted with the Yoruba monarch at the wedding venue.

Ooni of Ife prays for Davido.

Source: Instagram

In a clip, the singer prostrated as he received blessings from the Ooni of Ife. Another clip showed the DMW boss getting a high-five from the king before hugging him.

Watch video as Davido receives blessings from Ooni of Ife below:

Legit.ng also reported that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Obi Cubana and Layi Wasabi graced Davido's wedding.

Reactions trail video of Davido with Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

kemi.ayeni:

"Person give King high five...wuna still dey carry beef near am Wizkid FC sha."

comedian_jay_jay:

"I am so happy for him , I feel like I am the one doing d wedding ooo , God I want it big ooo."

olamsstar:

"Oriade meet Oriade."'

shugas_grillz:

"Na Yoruba wedding be this oooo but we are happy."

hypemanguru:

"Wizkid fc go think say today na public holiday, Oyah go to my page for more today."

kehindeolamideo:

"He's so free to everybody so very happy today's happiness shall never turn to sorrow for the two families and for the husband and wife."

enjoy_iamenjoy:

"Una no day show the bride abi she never arrive?"

lopizmichael:

"Lots of invites are sure gonna stand at this party today."

What Davido said about his wedding

Legit.ng recently also reported a video of Davido speaking about his traditional wedding to Chioma.

Davido, while having a haircut, described his wedding as the biggest day of his life.

Davido's comment left many of his fans gushing.

