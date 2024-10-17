Davido's 30BGs and Wizkid's FC have been involved in a new exchange on social media

This comes after an update about Davido performing at a nightclub in Paris, France emerged online

Many of Wizkid's fans, in reaction, accused the Unavailable crooner of copying their favourite, Biggest Bird

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido is set to host an exclusive party at Fabulous, a nightclub in Paris, France.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, and fun seekers can expect a live performance from the DMW label boss.

Davido and Wizkid's fans exchange words. Credit: davido/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

A promotional video ahead of Davido's performance at the nightclub has since circulated on social media.

However, it has stirred up another rivalry between Wizkid FCs and Davido's 30BGs, as the latter accused the unavailable crooner of copying their favourite.

This is because Fabulous was the same venue where Wizkid hosted his song-listening party.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on September 29, 2024, Wizkid filled up the Paris nightclub for the release party of his collaboration 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz.

Watch video that has caused uproar online below:

Mixed reactions ahead of Davido's show in France

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

NuJhayhne:

"he just wants to be like wizkid, he thinks he’s him."

Beyuisback:

"He's just a fan boy of Wizkid."

Iamadebowale2:

"if he is a superstar as he said he is then he should be able to pull crowd from everywhere not where someone already paved."

itzbasito:

"This guy watching Wizkid’s every move trying to copy everything he does."

tayoofficiall:

"Cos I don perform for O2 arena b4 con means way another person no go perform there Cos d last phrase I no see d reason Y u put am."

Davido’s dad speaks on N3.418trn power plant

The music star's father, Adedeji Adeleke, had the attention of his fellow citizens as he shared details about his power plant project.

During a conference held in the US on Tuesday, October 15, the billionaire revealed that his vision would cost $2 billion (approximately ₦3.42 trillion).

Mr Adeleke also discussed the challenges he faced developing his project and how he was able to overcome them.

