Bobrisky has shared what he wants next, amid his case with EFCC as he stated the amount he has spent on his body

He noted that he spent millions to fix his chest, do BBL and take care of his sugar gate, so he can't be that beautiful and still lack

A fan reminded him of the new price of fuel and his response to that generated series of responses from fans

Embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known a Bobrisky, has shared his latest desire amid his battle with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

In a post made by the controversial socialite, he stated that he wanted the latest presidential Rolex.

Bobrisky shares challenge. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

According to him, he has spent millions to fix his body. He explained that he spent N12million on BBL two times, he spent N10million to fix his chest, and N20million on his personal part.

The crossdresser also noted that he can't be that beautiful and still lack some things. He called on men to buy him the latest Rolex watch and gave them three days to get it.

Fan warns Bobrisky

In the post, a fan warned if he had seen the latest price of fuel. In response, Bobrisky said they all have to double their prostitution hustle.

Another warned him to be careful as he was begging so that they wouldn't use the voice note to nail him against.

Recall that the crossdresser had been talking about money and his need since his case with the EFCC started. He recently billed journalists willing to hear the truth from him.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bobrisky's outburst

Reactions have trailed what Bobrisky said about his need. Here are some of the comments below:

@shem.leather:

"Guy man dey find guy man to fund him lifestyle.'

@_jovi31:

"What godfather in Nigeria can do does not exist."

@lola.bolaji:

"Bob and fake life na collabo."

@mafiolapamo:

"Another debt on the way ( Oni gbese )."

@poshest_hope:

"You have all these money and 4m almost resent you to j@il!? oh chim."

@adumsunity:

"This is the nuisance VDM is trying to help us get rid of but many of ona dey oppose the motion."

@thetruthsensei:

"If Nigeria don't silence bobrisky and stop taking him seriously, I am afraid he will become a role model to many young children who are males... it's not funny anymore. The devil knows why he keep publicizing bob risky to Nigerians #thetruth."

@_olanrewaju25:

"Bob don start this lifestyle again why idirisu."

@hairess_gallery:

"Lol... dem don de beat drum for this one again."

@lovewoluofficial:

"He's sounding depressed amidst what's before him."

James Brown speaks about Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Brown had opened up about his visit to Kirikiri to check up on Bobrisky, he said fans saw him as the messiah then and begged him to go.

The crossdresser also stated that he was indeed at the correctional centre as speculated, and he spoke about the picture he took there.

James Brown took a swipe at Verydarkman and all his utterances in the ongoing controversial case with Bobrisky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng