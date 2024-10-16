Nigerian social media commentator Issac Fayose has shared his take on the ongoing drama between VDM and the human rights activist Femi Falana

The brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose made a video where he asked VDM to hold on tight for victory

He also shared some details about Falz's dad and his brother, cryptically noting that the time of the young has come

Things are starting to seem as though Issac Fayose is now on VDM's side in his court case with human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN).

It is now public knowledge that on October 15, 2024, the Lagos court ordered Martin Otse Vincent, widely called VDM, to take down all the defamatory videos against Falz's father.

This comes on the tail of the EFCC case concerning Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, where Femi Falana and Falz were also rolled in for allegedly collecting bribes.

Speaking on the situation, Issac Fayose, the brother of the former Ekiti State Governor, recalled a time, about 21 years ago, when his brother contested with Falana and came in a distant fourth place.

He continued by adding that the SAN was at some point against his brother and that now it is time for the youth to pay him back. He closed his video by saying, "The young shall grow, the old shall retire."

Reactions trail Issac Fayose's comment

Read some comments below:

@iam_aladez:

"No lie.. they hate Fayose then because he no send anyone and you can’t collect his work without do it."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Fear is for a weak person not for VDM ❤️."

@nonny499:

"As you don remind Tinubu now, make your brother begin Dey prepare."

@miki__231_:

"Egbo God go bless u.. u speak d truth."

@adejorooluwatolu:

"Be very careful bro. VDM has not proven himself."

"Why Bobrisky got N18.7m from celebs" - Issac

Meanwhile, Isaac Fayose, the brother of the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, shared his take on the donations crossdresser Bobrisky got while in prison.

He noted that the controversial personality did not get help because of why he dresses but because of his impact.

According to him, Bobrisky has touched lives and has social assets regardless of his perceived status.

