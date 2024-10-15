Nigeria model Temi Otedola spilled some juicy tea about her relationship and marriage with singer Mr Eazi

The lifestyle influencer in a video revealed that their meeting wasn’t planned and that after they saw their connection became strong

Temi, however, revealed where they met, which caught the interest of their fans on social media

Nigeria model Temi Otedolla has shared interesting details about her marriage with singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi.

A video of the fashionista narrating her first meeting with the Banku artist and how they connected, which excited their fans online.

In a trending clip, Temi revealed that she met Mr Eazi at a nightclub, and they got to know each other after spending so much time together.

However, the billionaire heiress claimed she wasn’t the type that usually went out. According to the lifestyle influencer, she didn’t know that the musician was going to be at the party where they saw.

Temi and Mr Eazi stirred reactions online

Netizens reacted to the video with love emoji to express their admiration for the beautiful couple.

Legit.ng reporetd that the Nigerian music artiste and record label owner Mr Eazi, marked his birthday on July 19, and it was a moment of celebration not just for him but also for his lover and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola.

Temi shared an adorable picture of the birthday celebrant, but her message caused a buzz as she cleared the air about her relationship status with Mr Eazi, calling him 'my soon to be husband.'

Temi Otedola shows a day in her life

The actress and billionaire’s daughter showcased a day in her life on social media.

On her official TikTok page, the movie star explained that she was carrying out an experiment by filming every day of her life forever.

Temi carried fans from how she packed some of her things and went with her husband, Mr Eazi, to her billionaire father’s mansion because they were not yet done setting up their own place after moving in.

