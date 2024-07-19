As singer Mr Eazi marks his birthday on Friday, July 19, his lover Temi Otedola dropped a shocker about their relationship

Amid claims that the two, who have been together for the last eight years, were married, Temi Otedola, in a birthday message to her man, revealed the truth

The billionaire's daughter's message has triggered reactions from many as they queried what was going on

Nigerian music artiste and record label owner Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, is marking his birthday today, July 19, and it is a moment of celebration not just for him but also for his lover and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola.

Temi shared an adorable picture of the birthday celebrant, but her message caused a buzz as she cleared the air about her relationship status with Mr Eazi, calling him 'my soon to be husband.'

Temi celebrates Mr Eazi on his birthday. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Her message read:

"Celebrating you today + everyday!!! happy birthday to my forever person. my favourite person. my sooooon to be oko (my soon to be husband.)"

See her post below:

In another post via her Instastory, Temi shared how her life changed since Eazi came into her life eight years ago.

Gushing about the singer, Temi wrote,

"My entire life changed when I met you. Over the last 8 years you've inspired me, supported me and continuously shown that you are the kindest soul. I've ever come across, I'm so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays right by your side."

See screenshot below:

Screenshot of Temi Otedola's post. Credit: temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mr Eazi had claimed his wedding to Temi was not a secret.

People react to Temi Otedola's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments read them below:

skinnyrichy24

"So una never marry since all this years."

vanessacyprian

"What’s keeping you guys ni."

crackheadextra

"I just want to be invited to this wedding Love is here!"

its_princesspee

"Na this year Una pick again."

_lolasgramm

"Soon to be keh Abi it have already be."

moneychatwithhafsat

"No be me Una go confuse."

Femi Otedola marks Temi's birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Otedola marked the 28th birthday of his last daughter, Temi.

He shared a picture on Instagram and wrote sweet captions with it as she celebrated.

He said Temi is his baby angel and wished her well on her day.

He also noted that he was so proud of his daughter. In the picture he shared, he was holding Temi by her hands as they both walked together.

