Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has kicked off his music career with a new song

A snippet of the song was posted online by the Nollywood celebrity couple, raising interesting comments from fans

While Daddy Ire received an outpouring of love for his project, other netizens had funny things to say

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has made an entrance into the music industry with a new song.

The filmmaker recently announced his new music project on his Instagram page.

Fans react as Toyin Abraham's husband drops music. Photos: @kolawoleajeyemi

For the music announcement, Ajeyemi posted a photo of himself rocking a red leather two-piece outfit paired with black boots. He accompanied the snap with a caption encouraging people to listen to his music.

Toyin Abraham supports husband

On the other hand, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s wife, Toyin Abraham, also supported her man on her platform.

On Instagram, she shared the same photo and accompanied it with her husband’s song playing in the background. According to her, they now have a song.

See her post below:

Fans react as Toyin Abraham’s husband releases song

Kolawole Ajeyemi’s venture into the music industry raised mixed reactions from social media users. While some of them praised him for his efforts, others questioned his abilities.

Read their comments below:

Treasuredshalom:

“All the best Sir and Ma.Keep soaring higher 👏.”

rosevine007:

“It’s a banger 🔥.”

Dwealthtv:

“Make i talk true?”

Kemisolaagbekeade:

“Omo this one na fire oooo 🔥.”

Unrul_ysonice:

“@kolawoleajeyemi You for just find one boy with talent promote brother you don’t need to do it all nice jam tho I go download am add to my prayer song list but still try take my advice ❤️.”

Mascot_szn:

“😂 you no get advisers?”

9jaconnect:

“That Bahd Belle faya buurrnn them, side is necessary 😍😍😍 I like.”

adetutu332:

“Daddy ire on the beat👏.”

Updateking__:

“Talent is too much 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Yihnkarr:

“Mummy Ire 😂😂😂😂 which kind caption be this 😂😂😂😂 I don laugh tire 😂.”

call_her_bimbo:

Talent🔥 Baba ire with multiple talents 🔥 God bless you and atajere on this sound🙏.”

ajoke_1008:

“The caption ehn 😂😂 mummy ire get wahala.”

Toyin Abraham shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had made a cryptic post that has sparked outrage among her fans on social media.

The mother of one had taken to her Insta story to state that she needed God's help more than anything.

Many of her followers replied to her in the comment section as they reminded her about her encounter with the president of Nigeria.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng