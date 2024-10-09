BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her husband Davido Oyekanmi have continued to draw attention from online fans

Just recently, it was rumoured that something was wrong with their marriage after Mercy removed her man's name from her page

Mercy's husband, David, also dropped a comment on one of her posts and it got deleted

Ex-BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her husband David Oyekanmi’s marriage is still making headlines amid breakup rumours.

Shortly after reports that their marriage might be troubled circulated, David commented on one of Queen Mercy’s posts.

Fans react as BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang's husband's comment deleted from her page. Photos: @iam_kingdaivid

Source: Instagram

The young man expressed his love with a series of red heart emojis as he called her his own. This came as the rumours of their separation gained more momentum.

See the post below:

However, after David Oyekanmi dropped a comment under one of Mercy’s posts to dispel the breakup rumours, it was soon deleted.

This move did not go unnoticed by netizens, as many of them wondered if Mercy deleted it or David did.

See a screenshot below:

Fans react to Queen Mercy Atang and husband’s drama

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about David Oyekanmi’s comment getting deleted from Mercy’s post. Read them below:

reeelqueen:

“They will settle, marriage no be boyfriend. They vome back by God grace.”

afeatofengineering:

“It’s so easy to get clout these days. Just unfollow your partner and all the blogs will carry it. 😂😂😂.”

Thetrendingthread:

“That marriage is cover with the blood of Jesus 🙏.”

prettie_damssel:

“Lmao! Na social media we dey, the true can never be hidden for too long no matter how hard we try😂.”

Best_massage_guy_in_lagos:

“May nothing bad ever happen to them. They will live happily forever. Amen. And all couples worldwide. Amen.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“My heart don dey do gishgish… So invested in this beautiful marriage! I take God begeth thou 😩.”

Fameyuie:

“The smoke will soon bring out the fire .😂”

Oak_xx:

“They should continue to chase clout till it turns reality.”

beentah__:

“If this is publicity stunt then it’s unhealthy!!! You can chase clout with anything but not your marriage, smh.”

