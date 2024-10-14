Colourful videos from Davido's twins' birthday party in Atlanta, Georgia, have emerged on social media

One of the clips showed an on-stage entertainer thrilling children at the party with some fun games

Another clip from the party was the moment Davido participated in face painting, which stirred comments from the singer's fans

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Adeleke threw a fun birthday party for their twins on Sunday, October 13, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Recall that a report had revealed that Davido and Chioma planned to shut down Atlanta for their children's first birthday celebration.

The report has now been confirmed, and videos from the party have recently emerged on social media.

In one viral clip, an Oyinbo on-stage entertainer was seen thrilling children at the party while Davido and his crew are spotted at one of the tables.

Another clip showed the DMW label boss participating in fun activities provided at the party, as an artist was seen making a painting on his face.

Watch videos from Davido's twins' birthday below:

Fans react to video from Davido's twins' birthday

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

sha_mu81:

"Twin wey we no see."

duchessbibi:

"Davido dey protect these kids like mother hen and I love it. God bless and keep the twins."

flexomolola1:

"Children are our most valuable resource. God bless the twins & all children around the world amen."

miz__bam:

"I wish I was that woman painting rn."

judithoflagos:

"See as you dey put hand for my idolo head."

mylifematterstoo_unadeycraze:

"Common remove that hand from his head osiso."

morenike_christianah:

"Why she put hand for our 001 head like that."

chuks.andre:

"Wey chiefpriest."

chiomanjoka:

"It’s a year already! Happy birthday twinnie. I love that they are being protected from the social media space."

jegede8957:

"Comot your hand for dat head na … Abi who dis one like dis …."

Davido's backside trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the DMW boss left people talking as his backside was exposed while he greeted guests, including the Olu of Warri, at the event.

Despite his wealthy background, Davido humbly greeted the guests at the event by going on his knees.

"This guy too rough abeg, see pant," someone said.

