Proud Dad: Video of Sanyeri’s Sons Teasing Him in New Jersey Trends as Actor Marks Birthday in Style
- Actor Sanyeri has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment his two sons joined him in New Jersey, USA
- The Yoruba movie star also shared clips and photos of him going shopping with his boys on his birthday
- The fun videos between Sanyeri and his sons have left many, including celebrities, gushing as they penned birthday messages to the actor
It is a moment of celebration for popular Yoruba actor Olaniyi Afonja, best known as 'Sanyeri,' as he celebrated his new age on Monday, October 14.
Sanyeri, who is currently in New Jersey, USA, shared a video showing the moment his two sons arrived to celebrate his big day with him.
A clip showed one of Sanyeri's sons teasing the actor over his height as the young boys looked taller than their dad.
Watch the video of Sanyeri and his sons in New Jersey below:
In another post, Sanyeri shared clips as well as pictures of him and his sons during shopping as he penned an appreciation message to God for his new age.
"Happy Birthday To Me. Thank You God For Another Year of Joy, Peace and Celebration."
Watch the video below:
Reactions on Sanyeri's video with his sons
Read some of the comments below:
allbridalsng_:
"That boy because you're taller than Daddy right."
christianaboluwade:
"Thank God for your family ."
opeokunlola:
"ISEOLUWA Thank you God A priceless moment Congratulations father."
generalgadaffi001:
"You go know say that little yong man like him papa wella."
oluwatee33:
"Wow this is lovely happy birthday to you sir igba odun odun kan loruko Jesu Krist."
temitope_mostop:
"Wait, kini Bobo yeh mean like you tall pass our own popsy."
tijanileo:
"It’s gonna be lit Sanyeri gan soo American 🇺🇸 English."
thonyobiazi:
"I saw what you did there Daddy boy."
