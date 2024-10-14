Actor Sanyeri has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment his two sons joined him in New Jersey, USA

The Yoruba movie star also shared clips and photos of him going shopping with his boys on his birthday

The fun videos between Sanyeri and his sons have left many, including celebrities, gushing as they penned birthday messages to the actor

It is a moment of celebration for popular Yoruba actor Olaniyi Afonja, best known as 'Sanyeri,' as he celebrated his new age on Monday, October 14.

Sanyeri, who is currently in New Jersey, USA, shared a video showing the moment his two sons arrived to celebrate his big day with him.

A clip showed one of Sanyeri's sons teasing the actor over his height as the young boys looked taller than their dad.

Watch the video of Sanyeri and his sons in New Jersey below:

In another post, Sanyeri shared clips as well as pictures of him and his sons during shopping as he penned an appreciation message to God for his new age.

"Happy Birthday To Me. Thank You God For Another Year of Joy, Peace and Celebration."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on Sanyeri's video with his sons

Read some of the comments below:

allbridalsng_:

"That boy because you're taller than Daddy right."

christianaboluwade:

"Thank God for your family ."

opeokunlola:

"ISEOLUWA Thank you God A priceless moment Congratulations father."

generalgadaffi001:

"You go know say that little yong man like him papa wella."

oluwatee33:

"Wow this is lovely happy birthday to you sir igba odun odun kan loruko Jesu Krist."

temitope_mostop:

"Wait, kini Bobo yeh mean like you tall pass our own popsy."

tijanileo:

"It’s gonna be lit Sanyeri gan soo American 🇺🇸 English."

thonyobiazi:

"I saw what you did there Daddy boy."

Sanyeri visits Davido's uncle

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that the Yoruba actor joined in the celebration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor.

Sanyeri shared a video with Adeleke for Governor Osun's 2022 campaign poster at the back of a vehicle and said he was in the governor-elect's compound.

The poster also had Sanyeri's picture, which read: "Courtesy of Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri."

