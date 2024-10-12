Nigerian singer Wizkid had fans and netizens talking about his incoming single "Bend" from his highly anticipated album Morayo

A trending video showed the Afrobeats star at his recent Ladies' night party, dancing and performing to the new song

Many who listened to the viral clip online made some harsh criticisms about the music project as they attacked the musician

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, became a topic of discussion on the intranet following a snippet from his much-anticipated album Morayo.

Wizkid, who recently hosted an exclusive ladies' night party for his incoming project, caused a buzz online after a video from the event made waves online.

Wizkid's new song Bend triggered backlash. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Made in Lagos crooner was spotted in a crowd of young women as he performed and mimed to a single from his Morayo album, "Bend."

Fans and netizens who had the audio deliveries of the footage had conflicting feelings about the single .

Some went as far as criticising Wizkid's vocal cadence of the unreleased song.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid's incoming song spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ecom.safari:

"Sounds like an up coming artist. 😂 repeating one line since last Ramadan."

angel_odinya:

"Maturing is knowing that popsy songs ain’t for pablos and pablets."

mathewregina120:

"Low key FC is disappointed, but them no wan talk am."

soromotoochukwu:

"Wizkid has no idea who he is, he is more than who he actually he is."

diamond_aragaa34:

"Deaf people no know Wetin God do for them."

king_deck_official:

"Wizkid don dey sing like Rema.. No difference.. But wizzy all the way."

governor_59:

"Bend ur body kojo 40 times lol."

gurl_likebell:

"Sounds like one of those new cats singing!! How old is he again?"

henrydwest:

"Make dis guy just stop music go into real estate or something else."

Wizkid performs at Bukayo Saka's birthday

Wizkid was one of the top celebrities at the 23rd birthday celebration of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka, who turned 21 on September 5, celebrated his special day following their 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton.

The England sportsman booked out a Mayfair restaurant and had some of the world's most famous musicians perform, including the Afrobeat star.

Source: Legit.ng