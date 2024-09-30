Nigerian singer Wizkid has finally put fans out of their suspense by sharing his big plans for October 1 on social media

Recall that the music star had fans excited after he shared that he was going to reveal big news on the said date

In a new development, Wizkid finally shared the news, and many of his male fans were not pleased with it

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has finally announced his big plans for October 1, 2024, to the joy of some of his fans.

Just recently, the Grammy-winning musician made headlines after he told his numerous fans that he had big plans for October 1.

The Star Boy soon put fans out of their suspense the night before the said date by sharing a new post on social media with the details.

Wizkid's fans react as singer announces ladies only party. Photos: @wizkidayo

Wizkid to release single on October 1

Wizkid announced the release of his single, Piece of My Heart, and shared that he would host a party for it.

However, the music star explained that it was only a girls' party and would be held in London.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Fans react as Wizkid shares October 1 announcement

The news of Wizkid’s release party was met with mixed reactions on social media. While the singer’s female fans were pleased, his male fans were dissatisfied. Read some of their comments below:

This tweep said a man was being unfair to men:

Ibrahim had questions about it being a ladies only party:

This fan thanked God for being a lady:

Don Mayo said Wizkid prioritised ladies:

Ade disguised as a lady and changed his name:

Adeyinka wondered what was wrong with Wizkid to make it girls only:

Zeepop called Wiz a womaniser:

Godfather said men have suffered:

Thc had this to say:

Davido teases fans with October 1 announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, told fans that he has a big announcement to make on October 1, 2024.

On September 23, the 30BG boss got fans anticipating what he was up to.

On his official X page, he tweeted about the big news without giving any clue of what it was about.

