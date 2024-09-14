Music star Wizkid's has sent a message to his female fans about a track on his soon to released album Morayo

The Nigerian Star Boy hinted his new album will have more than six tracks as he informed ladies what to do with track eight

Wizkid's post has, however, sparked reactions as his next album was tipped to be a tribute to his late mother

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid caused an uproar on social media after he dropped a new update about his anticipated album.

Wizkid, who had been sharing cryptic posts on social media on Saturday, September 14, spoke about his album again as he sent a message to his female fans.

Wizkid sends message to female fans. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The singer hinted the new album will have more than five tracks as he told his female fans what to do with track eight.

"Ladies track 8 is strictly for your yansh, bend," he wrote.

See a screenshot of Wizkid's post:

Reactions trail Wizkid's post

The singer's update has stirred reactions as he had tipped the new album to be a tribute to his late mother, Dolapo Balogun. Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the post, read them below:

diane_francisss:

"He said he loves us."

summerboy114:

"Inside this morayo wey suppose be burial album?"

coolbadguy:

"They must be ready by must."

im_phonical_eldfor:

"Make this guy show workings,the Cho Cho Cho don Dey too much."

big__ramsey:

"This guy just dey whine us everytime oga drop that modafuka album."

kadirigreatness:

"Bend am like benz."

swaggu_eleniyan:

"Yes bro we are always ready. More blessings for you."

GressKilo:

"I think say na tribute album for him mama?"

eddy4showw:

"Overhype no dey good expectations go make this album flop... Since how many yrs... This wizkid no get good advisers."

Wizkid shares sneak peek of upcoming project

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid sampled a track on his soon-to-be-released album dubbed Morayo.

Wizkid dropped a snippet of the song a few days after marking his late mother's one-year death anniversary.

The video has sparked excitement among his fanbase, while other rival fans shared their opinion about the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng