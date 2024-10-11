Nigerian singer Rema added vibrance to the timeline following his visit to New Zealand for a concert

A viral video captured how indigenes of the foreign country welcomed the Afrobeats talent from the airport

Some of the Caucasians who came to welcome the Mavin star rubbed their faces on his, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, buzzed the internet following his recent visit to New Zealand.

The Afrobeats sensation recently stopped in the country for the highly anticipated show he is set to headline.

A video captured when indigenes of the country dressed in colourful costumes as they welcomed the singer at the airport.

The viral clip showed how each of the persons present brought their faces close to Mavin prodigy’s to show appreciation for his visit.

The warmth given to the Ozeba crooner is known as Haka Greeting in the South Pacific nation. Haka greeting involves the vigorous movements and stamping of the feet with rhythmically shouted accompaniment.

Rema’s visit to New Zealand spurs reactions online

jay.sam7:

"The last lady wan kiss Rema o."

meetahneta:

"I’ll kiss Rema by mistake if it was me."

simplypossy:

"Omo nah everyday I dey thank God say I be Nigeria 🇳🇬."

dc_timmie:

"No be Pocahontas Family be that?"

blizzy_waves:

"All dis daughter fine ooo na u Dey use native doctor eye look dem 😂 once dem clean dose line comot u no go kw Dem again o."

regardless_of_everything808:

"Rema is representing Africa like Wizkid does back years ago ."

trulymee_:

"See how proud they are displaying their culture , Nigerians will tell u their culture nd traditions are juju."

meganokoye74:

"Someone might kiss you mistakenly."

Rema and mum turn heads

The Nigerian singer trended on social media amid preparations for his homecoming concert in Benin.

A video went viral showing the HEHEHE crooner in a heartily moment with his mother during an eventful outing.

The older woman was visibly happy to be around her son as they spoke sweetly to each other, not minding the activities around them

