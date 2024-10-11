Former housemate, Phyna has joined other celebrities in lamenting about the amount they spend on fuel monthly

In a tweet on X, she noted that she fills her car three times in a month, and she spends N98 to fill her tank

She said that the government doesn't care, will see her tweet and still laugh at the citizens

Reality show star, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has ranted online about the huge amount she spends to fill her tank monthly.

In a tweet on X, she noted that Nigerians are just complaining, protesting and lamenting, but the government has turned a deaf ear to everything.

The former housemate, who claimed to have paved way for some ladies, noted that she spends N98k to fill her tank.

She explained that she fills her tank three times in a month and would use N279k monthly for that.

Phyna speaks about government's reaction

In her post, the movie star, who called out her colleagues, noted that the government would see her tweet, and they would laugh over it and claim that Nigerians have not seen anything yet.

She said that the country was backward and dead.

What fans said about Phyna's complaint

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@shinnyange82297:

"My mood since morning is just tears."

@gbe_gbe12:

"The government knw say una no serious, once them throw bread crumbs to una una go sing their praises."

@Sarah533147761:

"Dat is d painful truth."

@flakes_Praiz:

"Honestly, the country is finished. But when we as citizens get to that point, we will do the needful. Nigeria has been hijacked by foolish, dishonest , disgusting ,old men."

@YetundeIdowu12:

"Nigeria is dead and rotten."

@WORRY_IOR:

"See, these are the good times. By 2027, you go fill your tank for 150,000 and say thank God. You go carry banner yourself come outside come protest. That money you think you have, T-Pain is out to make sure it finished and all of you die. E no concern am."

@Chekwube____:

"Saying Nigeria is dead show's how stupid you're. Like how do you feel after writing this nonsense? Nigeria is not dead but your brain is dead."

@OgagaValentine:

"Doh. Me no dey Waka anyhow again. I don turn by force introvert."

@iceofarsenal:

"Thank God say na trek i dy trek."

Phyna says a fan offered her

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had said that a fan wanted to sleep with her.

According to her, the man wanted to give her N5 million just to bed her. She mentioned that she was in the VIP section of a club when the man approached her.

He first said that he wanted to take pictures with her and after the shots, he made advances at her.

