Eniola Badmus has given an update on what she has been up to in the past week as she shared pictures too

The actress attended a high profile security meeting with Reps members, UN women and Ministry of Women affairs

Her post which came with pictures was greeted with serval reactions from her fans who took to the comment section

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has stated that she attended a high profile security meeting with some House of Representative members, United Nations women and members from Ministry of Women Affairs.

She shared some lovely pictures from the event and added that the meeting was chaired by Honourable Jimi Benson, the Chairman of the Committee on Defence.

Eniola Badmus shares how she spent her day with fans. Photo credit@eniola-badmus

According to the actress, who reconciled with her colleague, the focus of the gathering was what can be done by the 10th House of Representatives to ensure the peace and security of Nigerian women.

Eniola Badmus gives more details

In the post, it was also mentioned that some issues including highlighting various strategies that the House plans to implement for gender-friendly budgeting, to protect and uplift the lives of women and girls throughout Nigeria were also spoken about.

However, the post didn't go down well with fans of the movie star, who said she was ready to mingle.

They dragged Eniola Badmus to filth over her meeting and time of posting on social media.

What fans said about Badmus' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Badmus said in her post. Here are some of the comments below:

@shady4real:

"Esa, congratulations on where you have reached Niger, four years is almost over."

@a.daviddivad:

"I get it you have to follow their instructions else them go comot you from seat, you act like you are not in Nigeria with us."

@_olamond:

"T pain family."

@official_kingzy003:

"After meeting they punch in huge something and you go home to enjoy while we suffer every blessed bad day. Enjoy your profitable Tpain."

@okohjohn47:

"What did you study again? Abi how many months course did you do in security management??"

@blessingonikoyi:

"Chilling with your fellow criminals."

@horpitmum:

"Continue enjoying the bad government."

@ejike.38:

"Post earlier kwanu, the fear of trolling. Na midnight you dey post."

@oxlade_gbolahan:

"What's the outcome of the meeting."

Eniola Badmus cautions fan

Legit.ng had reported that a lady on TikTok had posted the video of her encounter with the actress while she visited a mall.

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to video her but Badmus refused and warned her against it.

The lady begged her and continued recording, while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator.

