BBN Phyna is happy that her colleagues from the Big Brother Naija reality show got their prize money and she asked them to take a chill pill

She noted that they had suddenly remembered their alert screenshots and their IG live video after she mentioned her case

The reality star said that as poor pikin, she still needs her money and all the other things remaining that she won from the reality show

Reality show star, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has responded to the claims made by IIebaye Odiniya and Khosi Twala, some of the past winners of Big Brother Naija show.

Legit.ng had reported that IIebaye had made a live video where she said she was paid in full. Khosi also shared screenshots of what looked like her bank alert.

Reacting to the two reality stars, Phyna said she was happy for them. She mentioned that women were no longer supporting women and she slammed them for suddenly remembering their alert screenshots and videos.

BBN's Phyna replies IIebaye and Khosi. Photo credit @unusualphyna/@khosi_twala/@ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Phyna says she deserves her money

In her post, the actress explained that she deserved the money and other things attached to her title because she worked hard for 72 days for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Phyna called herself a poor man's bikin as she stated that she wanted her money and the remaining things.

Recall that the reality star had called out the organizers of the show and claimed that they didn't pay her full money.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@zucchy_ned:

"Phyna deserves her money.. pay her!!! She can't be receiving all these insults untop BBN and she is not paid."

@egostherskincare:

"But if she said she wasn’t paid in full , so be it . If multi choice have proof , let them bring it out simple."

@mercysimeon_:

"Phyna na female portable, she can’t be lying I Belive her!"

@i_am_chokoboo:

"Pay Phyna her money…she worked for it.'

@lily_sparkkles:

"They should pay her joor."

@swiitpoison:

"She worked for it she should be paid.'

@fola_morgan:

"On this I support her."

@ms_naomii:

"But, if she didn’t get her money, isn’t she supposed to fight to get what she worked so hard for?"

@nihitola_edible_krafts:

"Can never be phyna fan but she worked very hard for her money and she deserves to be paid every penny."

@darlex.1:

"Women are enemies to themselves they could have reach out but shalaye will not allow them it’s unfair…I love phyna from now on ."

BBNaija's Phyna presented with N50 cheque, car

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had received her prize for emerging as the winner of the show in 2022.

Photos of her getting her prize money and brand-new ride from the show organizers had surfaced online.

She was dressed elegantly and was seen in the company of the past winners and her former housemates.

Source: Legit.ng