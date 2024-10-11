The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning countless times due to the untimely deaths recorded

The celebrity lifestyle is such an interesting one. Celebrities get to share both happy and sad times publicly. While we may not know what goes on behind the scenes, we have shared these public figures' pains in one way or another.

While some have lost their wives, others their husbands, we have also heard of many whose kids have left this sinful world in an untimely fashion.

Davido, Saidi balogun, and other celebrities who have mourned their children. Credit: @davido, @saidibalogun, @therealremisurutu

Such loss leaves a lasting vacuum in one's heart, which only God can fill. As a tribute to them, we highlighted a couple of celebrities who have mourned their kids in the entertainment industry.

1. Jerry Amilo lost his teenage daughter

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Nigerian veteran actor Jerry Amilo, famous for his exceptional interpretation of his movie characters, lost his teenage daughter. The sad news of her burial hit the internet on October 11th.

She was said to have died on October 4, barely two months after he celebrated their reunion after two years apart.

2. Saheed Balogun mourned his first daughter

It was such a sad moment for Saheed Balogun and his entire family as he lost his first daughter, Zeenat, on Saturday, October 7, 2024.

The actor took to his social media page to share a heartbreaking image of a flickering candle surrounded by flowers. His ex-wife, Faithia Balogun, also shared a low-lot candle on her IG page.

Following her demise, bubbly videos of the father and daughter made their way to the internet, further sparking heart-wrenching reactions online.

3. Davido lost his first son

Multi-award-winning music icon David 'Davido' Adeleke has also had his share of pain after he lost his first son, Ifeanyi, with his wife Chioma on October 31, 2024. Ifeanyi's death came as a shock to many as he had just celebrated his third birthday.

The three-year-old reportedly drowned in the family’s swimming pool in Lagos and was underwater for an unspecified period before he was spotted.

4. Yul Edochie son, Kambilichukwu died in 2023

Yul Edochie, a controversial Nigerian actor, announced the painful demise of his first son, Kambilichukuw, in March 2023. The 16-year-old unfortunately slumped while playing football in school.

His death was rude to netizens as he was hale and hearty before his demise. The actor fell under fire shortly after his child with 2nd wife, Judy Austin, was made public.

5. Adah Ameh lost her only child

Late Nollywood actress and The Johnson's star Adah Ameh experienced one of the greatest losses as her only child, Aladi, died on October 20, 2020. She was over 30. She had gone to the hospital for a surgical procedure to take out a growing tumour.

Two years after her daughter's demise, Ada Ameh tragically left this word after she slumped in her hotel room in Warri. It is believed that the daughter's death was one of the causes of her untimely demise. She was 48.

6. Remi Surutu lost her daughter

Yoruba actress Remi Surutu's daughter, Ayomikun, reportedly died on July 3, 2017, due to complications from sickle cell disease.

Shortly after her daughter’s death, the actress unveiled a foundation, ‘The Ayomikun Tongue Out Foundation,’ which was established to carry on her daughter's values—charitable causes, music, and comedy.

7. Francis Duru mourned son, Ifeanyi

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has mourned the demise of his son, Ifeanyi. The actor announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, describing Ifeanyi as a “champ” and a “lion” who fought valiantly.

The post was greeted with tearful comments from fans, loved ones, and celebs like May Edochie, who has also previously mourned a child.

