Davido and Chioma went all out to celebrate their bundles of joy at once, and it is what everyone is talking out

The singer's twins' turned one sometime last week, and their parents shut down Atlanta to celebrate their birthday

Clips from the event have left many talking as colourful pictures of numerous party packs surfaced on social media

It was such a great time for Davido and Chioma to celebrate the birthdays of their prince and princess.

On Sunday, October 14, social media became flooded with images from the lavish party thrown for Davido's twins. Davido had earlier shared his crazily busy schedule, noting that he had to be in three countries in 48 hours.

The U.S.A. was the third country that enabled the twins' dad to return to Atalanta and celebrate with his kids and family.

Party packs evoke reactions online

Some of the videos from the events that were online were videos of the numerous colour party packs that were spotted in a corner of the event hall.

The gifts looked bulky and colourful, giving an insight into how much preparation efforts went into celebrating the twins'.

Watch clip below:

Another part of the videos that caught people's attention had to be Chioma's new look. She looked slimmer but still as beautiful as ever.

Party pack video trends

Read some comments below:

"This video got my tears of joy rolling."

"I pray for God's protection over them."

"Where can I send my own gifts to? I live in a windy city. N would like to mail mine to our blessed twins."

"Happy celebration to our adorable twins; we have known their beginning. We shall not know their end."

"Happy birthday blessed twins, may God keep and protect our beautiful babies."

"Happy birthday to our nephew and niece may God protect and preserve you both."

Seun Kuti on absence from Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Seun Kuti opened up on how he felt after his younger colleague Davido did not give him an invite to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guests list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and how he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

