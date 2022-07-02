Nollywood actress Remi Surutu has dedicated a special post to her late daughter who passed away five years ago

Surutu while marking the deceased lady’s 5th remembrance anniversary shared an emotional video from the cemetery

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with mixed reactions as they offered condolence messages to the family

Nollywood actress Remi Surutu has been made to revisit an old wound as she remembers her late daughter, Ayomikun, who left the world in 2017.

The grieving mother took to her official Instagram page with a video which was filmed from at the cemetery.

Actress Remi Surutu remembers late daughter. Photo: @therealremisurutu

Source: Instagram

Some family members were spotted at the cemetery but Surutu wasn’t seen in the heartbreaking video.

A different portion of the clip featured different photos of the late as Shannia Yan’s Nothing is Going To Change My Love for You played in the background.

Sharing the post on her page, the actress wrote:

"Rest on my angel, we love you now and forever."

See her post below:

Condolence messages pour in

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section comforting the Nollywood veteran.

Read some comments sighted below:

ronkeodusanya said:

"Continue to rest in peace blessed soul."

lolamagret said:

"May her beautiful soul continue to rest in peace."

aduke_luxury said:

"May her gentle soul continue to rest in Peace. It is well Sis. May God continue to comfort n uphold you IN."

king_mjsalaam said:

"May her gentle soul continue to rest on. We loved you but God loves you more."

proudly_olukoagba said:

"It is well with you my birthday mate and Oma iyemi luka. May she continue to rest well."

shaibunancy said:

"It is well anti mi.may her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

