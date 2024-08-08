Nollywood actor Francis Duru has been thrown into mourning over the death of his teenage son, Ifeanyi

The movie star took to social media to announce the sad news of his 15-year-old son’s demise, to the dismay of fans

Duru’s emotional reaction to his son’s death drew a series of sympathetic reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian actor Francis Duru has broken down on social media following the death of his 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

The movie star took to his Instagram page with great sadness to announce the teenager’s demise.

Duru shared a smiling photo of his son and accompanied it with an emotional caption where he gave a bit of insight into what might have led to the death.

According to the actor, his son fought like a lion to hold on to life. Francis Duru then went on to give all glory to God, accepting that it was His will.

He wrote:

“My champ!!my lion...you fought like a lion...if this is the way He wants it ,so be it ,I still judge you faithful...Ifeanyi my champ....I will miss you son....I will forever love you....Rest in peace son...rest....I give you thanks lord!”

See his post below:

Nigerians mourn with Francis Duru

Following the sad news of Francis Duru’s son’s death, Nigerians took to social media to sympathise with the actor. Read some of their condolence messages below:

iamjessicase:

“Kai!! This pain cuts deep through the soul. Only the Lord can comfort you. My prayers for you and your family 🤍.”

Gbengasile:

“Oh no! This is sad. No one should have to bury their children. My condolences, boss. May God strengthen you and the family at this difficult time and grant you the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. It is well sir.”

Ucheodoputa1:

“So painful to write Rip 😢😢but our Hope is still on God 😢.”

Donwashino007:

“The Lord will see you through this my brother 🙏🏻.”

Denike2gold:

“May we not cry over any of our love ones.”

Heart2heart_withbukola:

“And he still gives God the glory... In my religion that is strong Iman. May Allah ease all your affairs and reward you for trusting him completely.”

Dc_nkay:

“I'm seeing a father who wants to question his son's death but still do not want hurt God. 😭.”

shoeshive.ng:

“No parents deserve to go through this.. God have mercy.”

inumidun_:

“So sad, may we not bury our own children.. may God console him.. Amin.”

chees.om_:

“It’s so scary to bond with your child for years only to lose them to the cold hands of death 🥲 may God console him🙏.”

