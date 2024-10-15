A Nigerian man has shared his fears about getting married after having a bedroom session with a married woman

According to him, the husband caught them in the act and his reaction to the scene still haunts him to date

While narrating his experience, the man who presently has a fiancee asked netizens for advice on whether to proceed or not

A Nigerian man's past encounter with a married woman has left him grappling with fear and uncertainty as he considers marriage.

His unsettling experience, shared online, quickly went viral as netizens shared hot takes about the situation.

Man confesses to sleeping with married woman

Rudatwits, the man who posted the sad confession, recounted his past mistake on social media platform X.

His story began in university, where he developed a close relationship with a married woman, who, along with her husband, managed his hostel.

The woman's kindness and maternal affection initially masked her true intentions.

However, their bond eventually led to a bedroom affair and unexpectedly, the woman's husband caught them in the act.

The husband's reaction left a strong mark as he uttered a haunting curse, proclaiming that Rudatwits would never know peace in his future relationships, and that his children and their descendants would suffer similarly.

Years later, Rudatwits, now a successful businessman, is engaged but struggling to shake off the weight of that curse.

His fiancée remains unaware of his past, and he is torn about how to speak up about the subject to her.

He said in part:

"I really want to marry but I am so scared of trying. My fiancée doesn’t understand even as I've tried to explain so many times. I slept with a married woman while in level 300, They were the caretakers of my hostel back then. The woman was a nice person, almost all the students liked her.

"It happened one afternoon when I didn’t have lectures. My friends were gone so I was alone in our room. We had this Bluetooth speaker which we often disturbed with. We were really enjoying ourselves when I heard a painful slap from behind. It was her husband. We stopped quickly but it was too late. We didn’t turn off the music nor lock the door, that’s how he caught us. He said he wasn’t going to take any actions against me but “I will never know peace in my marriage, my children and even their children shall suffer the same fate I have made him suffer”!! He sent the wife away a day after and never spoke to me until he also left about a month later.

"I am a grown man now, I have my own business, a home and two cars. I want to get married but I keep remembering his curse and it scares me. I want to discuss it with my fiancée before we marry but I don’t know how. I have tried to find them but failed severally. I have gone back to campus but they don’t even remember their names like myself. All I know is ‘Auntie Vic and Mr. Paul’."

Reactions as man confesses affair with married woman

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Black Wolf said:

"I know how you feel about that. But try and pray about it."

Lioness reacted:

"It was a one time moment of weakness. The universe is not so wicked that it would make you pay with your marriage."

Soft Lord added:

"He knows how to sleep with married women but now he’s scared of getting married."

