Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun and his ex-wife, Faithia Williams, have broken their online silence about their daughter Zeenat’s death

A week after the tragedy occurred, Saidi posted an official letter on behalf of his family on social media

His ex-wife, Faithia, also mourned her step-daughter’s death with an emotional post that had netizens talking

Nigerian actor Saidi Balogun has opened up on the death of his daughter, Zeenat, on social media. His ex-wife, Faithia, also broke her online silence on the tragedy.

Recall that on October 5, 2024, the Nigerian social media space was thrown into mourning after the news of Zeenat’s death made the rounds.

A week after the tragedy, Saidi Balogun took to his Instagram page to speak on the matter officially. The Nollywood star shared a letter on behalf of the family.

Nigerians react as Saidi Balogun shares late daughter's last words and Faithia mourns. Photos: @saidibalogun, @faithiawilliams

In the letter, the Balogun family expressed their gratitude to those who had checked on them during the difficult time. The letter also shared Zeenat’s last moments as sweet words about her personality were penned down. It was also acknowledged that God is the one who gives and also takes.

The post was accompanied by a caption that reads:

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who reached out to my family during this difficult time. We have been deeply moved by the overwhelming care, the heartfelt messages, and the many condolence visits. Your presence, prayers, and acts of kindness have truly touched our hearts. The love and support from friends, neighbours, and even those we have not seen in years have been a constant source of strength. Your compassion has made this challenging period more bearable, and for that, we are immensely grateful.”

See the post below:

Faithia Williams mourns stepdaughter

On the other hand, Saidi Balogun’s ex-wife, Faithia Williams, took to her Instagram page to also speak on Zeenat’s death.

The movie star wrote down a heartfelt note explaining how her stepdaughter’s demise affected her. According to her, the past week had been one of reflection and prayer.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Saidi Balogun, Faithia Williams mourn

Many Nigerians shared their condolences with Saidi Balogun and Faithia Williams regarding Zeenat's death.

Mo_bimpe:

“So sorry sir 🙏.”

fisheradenike:

“May her gentle soul continue to rest on 🙏.”

Iyaboad2:

“May her soul rest in peace 🙏.”

abionafadiora:

“Accept my condolences 🙏.”

Eniayenfe_ot:

“Be strong sis❤️.”

teemama123:

“So sorry for the loss sir, May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace 😢😢😢.”’

ennys_touch_alasooke:

“It’s well ,accept my condolences sir👏.”

romola_ventures:

“InnalliLahi waina Ilaehi rojihun, may Allah accept her return and grant her Al-Jannah firdausi, amin.”

realadenikeoloyede:

“Almighty Allah comfort the family and grant zeenat eternal rest.”

officialasiwaju43:

“So sorry sir for your loss,accept my condolences.”

tinaajibola_fabs:

“God give you and your family the heart to bear this pain 🙏 Rest in God bosom Zeenat.”

Saidi Balogun recounts near-death experience

Meanwhile, veteran Nigerian movie actor Saidi Balogun gave a detailed account of his personal life and career in a recent interview.

While speaking with Chude Jideonwo, a top media personality, Balogun recounted an accident that left him bedridden for three months, among other life events.

Additionally, he revealed how he invested a huge amount of money into the film, and it yielded almost no returns.

