The part of the money conversation that Nigerians have been waiting for has finally surfaced on the internet

Kellyrae was announced as the winner of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season out of 14 pairs

While speaking in an interview, the singer disclosed that a percentage of his prize money will be going to his wife

The winner of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season, kellyrae Sule, has been making headlines since his big night, and that is not about to stop anytime soon.

Nigerians were shocked to see a video of him interviewing about how his money would be spent and the percentage that goes to his wife, Kassia.

Kellyrae reveals Kassia will manage the money. Credit: @olorisupergalmedia, @kassia_kx

Recall that Ebuka asked Kellyrae what he would do following his win; he noted that he would love to focus his energy on his music and break the jink of BBN stars being unsuccessful in music.

In a fresh development, Kelly was asked how much money would be given to his wife, and his response took many aback. He says all the money will go to his wife as she manages the funds.

He explained that he is not a prudent spender and that it would not be wise for him to be in charge of all that money.

Watch the clip here:

Kellyrae's interview trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@yuljudy4eva:

"Bbn weeners n wasting their win on uzeless music 5 nd 6."

@yuljudy4eva:

"Which yeye wife, something he's investing in music 😂😂😂😂otilor for her."

@babyderrickchidubem:

"Abeg no do music ooh haaa biko."

@xtwalo:

"Wow brilliant answer and humble man there , that loves his wife so much."

@its_anitachristabel:

"Hope that’s the case behind closed doors."

@gracefully_scribed:

"The best husband 👏👏This guy is just awesome! Kassia is blessed ❤️. The money is indeed married!."

@accesories_by_tiffanyy:

"I believe him …. My husband gives me his money to hold cos I’m so strict with cash."

X users slam BBNaija show organisers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some netizens had gone online to kick against the winner of Big Brother Naija season 9, Kellyrae Sule.

Reacting to his win, some users, suspected to be fans of the second runner-up, Wanni, had much to say about Kellyrae.

