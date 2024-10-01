James Brown has opened up about his visit to Kirikiri to check up on Bobrisky, he said fans saw him as messiah then and begged him to go

The crossdresser also stated that he was indeed at the correctional centre as speculated, he also spoke about the picture he took there

James Brown took a swipe at Verydarkman and all his utterances in the ongoing controversial case with Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, better known as James Brown, has finally reacted to the backlash received over his visit to see Idris Okuneye, also known ad Bobrisky, in kirikiri.

Legit.ng had reported that James Brown had been dragged into Bobrisky's controversy. The pictures he took while in prison surfaced online, and fans called on him to explain.

James Brown speaks about his visit to kirikiri. Photo credit @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, James Brown noted that he was indeed there at the correctional centre. He added that he waited for hour hours, had his breakfast and lunch at the correctional centre's facility.

However, Bobrisky refused to see him. The crossdresser further added that he can't say if Bobrisky was in an apartment or not.

James Brown speaks on taking pictures

In the recording, James Brown said that he didn't take his phone into the correctional centre facility, as it was not allowed in there. He added that the picture circulating online was taken by an influencer who wanted him to do that.

James Brown also said that he didn't have all the connection to use in the prison.

James Brown blasts VDM

Taking a swipe at social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman, the crossdresser, who fought with his sister said that VDM should lean how to control his mouth.

He asked if VDM has an agenda in life with the way he goes after everyone.

See the video:

What fans said about James Brown's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by James Brown about Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@johnnyjaydesignandconstrnigltd:

"He's trying to rewrite his story and exonerate himself.'

@afeez_abdulrasak:

"Until we learn to know those to make popular in this country, we won't be creating a better world for children."

@fifame10:

"Omo! The things we give attention to in this country ehn."

@mj_action:

"VDM is coming."

@princekadiri_:

"Till they invite you to questioning, Your head go touch ground."

@john_tiger_01:

"After now una go say na AI ."

@marveyspeaks:

"Not everything is to chase clout. Now you’re trying to throw bob under the bus when you’re one of those who issued a statement saying you met Bobrisky in prison. James rest. You’re not making any sense."

@broochesbyomankara:

"Listening to this guy reduces one's iq."

@smashinwudu:

"Your own Dey come! Goat."

James Brown speaks relationship with Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial Nigerian crossdresser had finally taken the time to speak about his relationship with Bobrisky during an interview.

James Brown was recently on Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask, where he spoke about his gender fluidity and why he continues to play both sides of the spectrum.

During the conversation, Isbae U asked James if he genuinely likes Bobrisky as a person or if he just uses him to chase clout.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng