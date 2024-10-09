Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has shared a sweet video of the expensive gift he gave his son for his 18th birthday

The actor hinted he splashed millions on a new Corvette for his son to make his new age memorable

Bolanle Ninalowo's gesture has stirred reactions from several netizens as many prayed against poverty

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo recently caused a buzz on social media with the lavish gift he gave his son Keyo on his 18th birthday.

Ninalowo, who made headlines after parting ways with his wife, Bunmi, in 2023, has continued to play his fatherly role to his kids.

Bolanle Ninalowo celebrates his son in an usual way. Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his social media timeline, the actor showed his young son stepping into a new Corvette he had bought for him as a gift.

The actor, who hinted it was an expensive acquisition, expressed excitement about being there for his son.

He wrote in a caption:

"Keyo: Dad this is the whip i want for my 18th birthday Maka 🙆🏽‍♂️: $1 = N1,670 🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♂️ Abeg who know how much $$ go cost in another one year?? But he knows daddy always got him thou."

Watch the video of Bolanle Ninalowo's son in his new Corvette below

Recall that the actor also gushed about his daughter Aliyah over her graduation.

Reactions as Ninalowo buys son a car

Legit.ng captured some of the comments trailing the video online, read them below:

cutz_by_favour:

"Rich man pikin no know wetin God do for am."

daforceful:

"This is the life i pray for, doing whatever I want regardless of the cost or situation of the dam country."

wasiudbadguy:

"Omo which car you come dey use boss."

akandeomoniyii:

"You sure say na acting you dy do fam?"

beatrice__cutee:

"My own na eba as cake and cabin biscuits and banana chew gum inside ora yod."

4eva_imboutabag:

"I pray to God whatever my childrens need in this life should me easy to afford for them."

fitwithjayworld

Orimi ma sun. 'My head don't sleep, I'm motivated ."

Bolanle Ninalowo moves on

Nino B took to social media to announce his separation from his wife.

A day after he announced the sad news that he had parted ways with the mother of his two kids, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share another post.

Ninalowo shared a photo of a giant smiley face, revealing that he was now in the next phase of his life.

