Big Brother Naija season 9 winner Kingsley Sule, aka Kellyrae, amazed many as he opened up on how he is spending his cash prize

Recall the entertainer went home with N60m cash prize amid other enticing gifts after winning the No Lose Guard edition

A recent video surfaced, showing the reality TV star and his wife Kassia as he teasingly revealed the amount he gave to his beau

Big Brother Naija season 9 winner Kingsley Sule, popularly known as Kellyrae, has caught the attention of many online with his recent visual post.

The reality TV during an online session online jokingly revealed the amount he gave his wife Kassia from his prize money.

BBNaija Kellyrae spoke on wife's share of grand prize. Credit: @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

Recall that the entertainer won the Big Brother Naija No Lose Guard season, taking home 100 million naira. The prize includes a 60 million naira cash reward and a brand-new car worth 40 million naira.

In the video that has got netizens talking, Kelly claimed that he had given his woman N55M out of the N60m cash prize received from the show.

However, his wife countered him during the live session and accused him of lying to fans, which ended in playful banter.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Kellyrae spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tradewitstyle:

"How much you send to your mama…. ODE!! Lost pikin."

iam____oj':

"If you not happy for them na your headache .."

fademii_xxy:

"Money wey una never collect 😂😂I no wan hear bbn didn’t pay me in full ooo."

beautyflex1:

"You truly don’t know how to manage money 😂 so the remaining 5mil is what you’re going to invest in your music career?"

ta_hi.ra:

|Imagine insulting someone on how to spend his money 😂😂. On top his wife again."

udosweet:

"Why are people so hateful for another man's success. Why all the hate, God has blessed him and and his beautiful wife."

X users slam BBNaija show organisers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some netizens had gone online to kick against the winner of Big Brother Naija season 9, Kellyrae Sule.

Reacting to his win, some users, suspected to be fans of the second runner-up, Wanni, had much to say about Kellyrae.

