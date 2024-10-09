New information concerning rapper Speed Darlington's arrest has come to light following his release from police custody

It is now public knowledge that singer Burna Boy allegedly got Speed Darlington arrested after he made defamatory statements about him

The real reason the singer got arrested by his colleague Burna Boy has now been revealed online, igniting a discourse

Nigerians, celebrities, and fans weighed in on the situation between Speed Darlington and Grammy Award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported how Speed Darling was announced missing by one of his friends, citing that they had not heard from him in a matter of days. It was later discovered that the controversial rapper had been arrested.

After his release, fans have unearthed the real reason the rapper was nabbed. According lyrics to Burna Boy's song, Don't Cross That Line, he made it clear that anyone who disses his mother would have him to contend with.

This is a line Akpi crossed, as a video of him disrespecting the singer's mum was seen online. This gave fans an insight into his arrest, adding that the singer had already warned, but he failed to listen.

Fans react to revelation

@bachurungold:

"Nigerians and our love for oppressors 💔."

@derra_rae:

"He doesn’t cap 🧢 odogwu no be guy name☺️🔥🔥."

@chivido_fans_:

"Why him no go arrest chatta wale for Ghana Burna boy watch ur side ooo."

@djmagicbeatz:

"He asked for it and got what he deserved."

@mayray93:

"Men who protect their women😍😍😍😍😍😍."

@ade_pejuh:

"Not correlating,speed did not mentioned his mum."

@jjking2000:

"I sometimes forget how corrupt Nigeria is that freedom of speech is taking away so easily if you get money smh."

@azcomgh:

"Shatta wale diss your mother what did you do? Oppressing those you can oppress. Shame on you. Why did you not arrest him? Try am naa nonsense."

Eyewitness gives account

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Speed Darlington's disappearance in the last three days was a topic on social media.

It further sparked reactions after singer Burna Boy dropped a controversial comment. A man who claimed to live on the same street as Speed Darlington shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng