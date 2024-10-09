Nigerian socialite and crossdresser Idris "Bobrisky' Okuneye has publicly appealed to netizens for prayers

Recall that the embattled crossdresser was accused of bribing the EFCC with N15 million for his money laundering charges to be dropped

After weeks of acting oblivious, Bobrisky has now gone on the internet to ask for God's intervention in the matter

Nigerians were shocked to see a recent post by Idris "Bobrisky" Okuneye in which he publicly appealed to them regarding the ongoing allegations against him.

Recall that Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM, released a call recording in which Bobrisky implicated himself, admitting to bribing the EFCC with N15 million to strike out his money laundering case.

Bobrisky pleads with NIgerians to pray for him. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Further in the call recording, Bobrisky mentioned that he reached out to Falz and his dad, Femi Falana, for a pardon and was asked to pay N10 million to clear his name and avert his stay in prison.

VDM also testified at the House of Representatives and tendered more evidence against Bobrisky, insisting he did not serve his six-month jail time.

This prompted Bobrisky to ask Nigerians to please pray for him against the hand of the evil upon his life.

"I want to be you all for one thing, please keep putting my name in prayers that the hand of the evil will not touch me. As you do so, God bless you more."

See post below:

Fans react to Bobrisky's request

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamstanley25:

"Tell your godfather make em prayer for u 🤪."

@hanson_idy:

"You too pray for yourself cos you talk too much."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"I get Woli wey fit pray for you! But drop full names, with initials, Mr or Mrs?"

@rosythrone:

"We never finish pray for ourselves, na you we wan come pray for?"

@rosythrone:

"I think Bobrisky has done a lot to Idris. Men don’t handle things this way."

@owo_dada:

"Go tell your Ogaychi members to pray for you we’re not in support of Ogaychi here!"

@abiliteejay:

"This Idris dey cr¤ze. Which of your name we go put for prayer? Idris or Bob? Fuuulish boy."

Rufai Oseni begs VDM

Bobrisky's matter interested many individuals, including ace media personality Rufai Oseni.

The Arise TV anchor delved into the online drama, analyzing several ways the outspoken social media activist went wrong while unearthing Idris Okuneye's private dealings.

However, he pleaded with VDM to release the second part of the call so that more names involved in the case could be made public.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng