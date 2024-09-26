Nigerian influencer Ajebo Danny has reacted to the lawsuit filed by Falz against Verydarkman, asking him to revoke his statement about him

Weighing into the matter, Ajebo went on Twitter to share his thoughts about the matter and issued a warning to Falz

His reaction to the online brouhaha has attracted the attention of tons of Nigerian netizens who are patiently waiting

Nigerian influencer Ajebo Danny has stepped into the matter concerning Vincent Martins Otse (VDM), Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky), Folarin Falana (Falz), and his father, Femi Falana. He threatened to take action against Falz.

Recall that VDM released a call recording where Bobrisky implicated himself, admitting to bribing EFCC with N15 million to strike out his money laundering case.

Further in the call recording, Bobrisky mentioned that he reached out to Falz and his dad, Femi Falana, for a pardon and was asked to pay N10 million to clear his name and avert his stay in prison.

In a recent development, Danny criticized Falz's decision to file a lawsuit against VDM. In his rant on the X platform, he firmly stated that Falz had not addressed Bobrisky, whose voice was clearly heard over the recording.

He concluded by telling Falz that he would come for him if he went ahead with the lawsuit against the outspoken activist.

See Danny's post here:

Reactions to Danny's post about Falz

Read some reactions below:

@worldchie_f:

"I expect Falz to sue Bob for lying against him, if it's really a lie."

@kallykuhn:

"This one should just hide before they start asking him questions he can't answer...😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@mrs_mickey123:

"Danny are you daft or what?"

@iwoyemediatv:

"Falz trying to clear his name, that is what he told VDM to retract the statement."

@elle_techtopia:

"Then let the someone exposing the rot in the police system focus on the police and stop defaming others."

@gracefoundme1:

"Bob didn't bring it out on social media, he confided in someone, although he is a parrot."

VDM calls out Bobrisky over N4m debt

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan, in a new episode of the drama, called out Bobrisky over unpaid debt.

In a video that went viral, VDM shared receipts, including a WhatsApp chat with a man who loaned Bobrisky N4 million.

Bobrisky's response to the man, seemingly refusing to pay up, has sparked reactions online.

