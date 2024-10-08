Following Speed Darlington's disappearance, people have been pointing accusing fingers at music star Burna Boy

Amid the drama, some Nigerians have applauded Wizkid ahead of Davido and Burna Boy

This comes after a video of Speed Darlington's mother begging Burna Boy trended on social media

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of singer Speed Darlington has stirred up another drama about the top three in the Nigerian music industry, namely Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid.

Some netizens, amid the uproar following Speed Darlington's disappearance, stated that Wizkid was the only one among the big three who has not had anyone arrested for bullying, disrespecting, or making bold allegations against him on social media.

This is after a video of Speed Darlington's mother recalling how Burna Boy and his squad stormed her son's house recently emerged online.

In the viral video, Speed Darlington's mother begged for his release, stating that he was her only child.

Recall that Davido was also reported to have been behind the arrest of singer Dammy Krane some weeks back.

Netizens have taken to social media to applaud Wizkid for standing out among his peers.

yobrxxzy:

"If truly he arrested that guy, He join Davido as an artist to arrest people on social media My respect for Wizkid is top notch ‘cos he will never stoop that low."

SherifUsman7:

"Na only Wiz never arrest person, the rest no fit take allegation for body."

ItsOladeni:

"Wizkid has been trolled for years and we've never heard that he arrested, bullied or Kidnapped anyone. I STAN to reSTAN in PakiSTAN to AfghaniSTAN."

ceee_exotic:

"As for me, I want Wizkid to stoop low. He should dig for crude oil at this point, especially when the attack is on his family."

KwinOlolade:

"Thank you, Wizkid, for the peace of mind."

Wizkid speaks about his dad's viral video

In other news, Wizkid addressed a video of his aged father, Alhaji Muniru Balogun, walking in the rain on the streets of Lagos.

He explained that his father liked to return to his old community to visit the older adults and give them gifts.

According to Wiz, that’s the man who raised him.

