Speed Darlington's mother has broken her silence days after he went missing in a teary video trending online

The singer's mum recalled how his gateman informed her that Burna Boy and his squad came to his house to pick him

Speed Darlington's mother also called on Nigerians to help her beg the Grammy Award winner to forgive her son

More drama has trailed singer and content creator Akpi's disappearance a few weeks after he linked Burna Boy's Grammy award to embattled US star Diddy as his mother has broken her silence.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an eyewitness who lives on the same street as Speed Darlington claimed he was arrested by the police.

Speed Darlington's mother begs Burna Boy to forgive her son. Credit: @speedarlington @burnaboygram

Amid the uproar, Akpi's disappearance has caused online, a video of the singer's biological mother begging Burna Boy to forgive her son has emerged on social media.

Akpi's mum shared how the singer's gateman informed her of his disappearance, claiming Burna Boy and his squad came to his house.

She also called on Nigerians to help her beg the Grammy Award winner, stating that Akpi is her only son.

“Nigerians Please Come and Help Me, My Son Speed Darlington has been Missing For Over 4 Days now, after He Made A Video About Burnaboy and Diddy, Burnaboy came to his house with his 7 Squad and Police and they arrested Akpi, Please Nigerians Akpi is my Only Son, Please Nigerians help me and Beg Burnaboy to release My son," she said in the video.

Watch video below:

People react as Akpi's mum begs

See the comments below:

nurse_raihna:

"Forgive my president he no go talk again."

brain_officialz:

"Chai, hand don touch my presido."

fairpmedia:

Akpi don go drag wrong person 4 days ghost mode. Burna boy wey beat."

promiseedwin9:

"Burna please have mercy."

Stanley Ontop calls out Burna Boy, mum

In other news, Stanley Ontop criticised Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, over Speed Darlington’s disappearance.

The movie producer explained that Speedy had not been heard from for some days now after he called out Burna Boy.

He then said if anything happened to Akpi, the Grammy-winning musician and his mother, Bose Ogulu, should be held accountable.

Source: Legit.ng