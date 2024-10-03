Nigerian singer Wizkid has broken his silence on the viral video of his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking on the streets

Just recently, a video had gone viral of the old man walking tiredly under the rain, and it resurfaced amid Wizkid's fight with Davido

The Star Boy reacted to the clip by explaining the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has finally reacted to the viral video of his old father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking in the rain on the streets of Lagos.

Recall that a few weeks back, Wizkid’s old father was captured on video as he walked in the rain on a muddy road.

Amid Wizkid’s messy online fight with Davido, the video resurfaced as netizens tried to bash the singer with it. An X user advised the Grammy-winning musician to take care of his father.

Fans speak as Wizkid finally explains video of his dad walking in the rain. Photos: @wizkidayo

Wizkid reacts to video

Wizkid cleared the air about the video of his dad walking in the rain. He explained how his father likes to return to his old community to see the old people there and give them some gifts. According to Wiz, that’s the man who raised him. He also pointed out that his father’s SUV could be spotted parked ahead of him in the video:

In his words:

“U see his SUV in front right?!! He actually likes going back to our old hood to take walks ! see the old people and bless them with something small. That’s the kind of man that raised me!”

See Wizkid’s tweet below:

Netizens react to Wizkid’s explanation

Wizkid’s explanation of why his father was spotted walking in the rain drew some reactions from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Wizkid finally reacts to substance use rumours

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid finally reacted to rumours that he is high on substance following his clash with Davido.

Wizkid’s posts raised a lot of disturbing reactions from Nigerians, with some of them wondering if the singer was high on substances.

Shortly after talks about Wizkid getting high on substances gained momentum, Machala took to his X page to lay the rumours to rest.

