Wizkid Finally Reacts to Video of His Father Walking Under Rain Amid Davido Drama: “No Wonder”
- Nigerian singer Wizkid has broken his silence on the viral video of his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking on the streets
- Just recently, a video had gone viral of the old man walking tiredly under the rain, and it resurfaced amid Wizkid's fight with Davido
- The Star Boy reacted to the clip by explaining the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes
Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has finally reacted to the viral video of his old father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking in the rain on the streets of Lagos.
Recall that a few weeks back, Wizkid’s old father was captured on video as he walked in the rain on a muddy road.
Amid Wizkid’s messy online fight with Davido, the video resurfaced as netizens tried to bash the singer with it. An X user advised the Grammy-winning musician to take care of his father.
Wizkid reacts to video
Wizkid cleared the air about the video of his dad walking in the rain. He explained how his father likes to return to his old community to see the old people there and give them some gifts. According to Wiz, that’s the man who raised him. He also pointed out that his father’s SUV could be spotted parked ahead of him in the video:
In his words:
“U see his SUV in front right?!! He actually likes going back to our old hood to take walks ! see the old people and bless them with something small. That’s the kind of man that raised me!”
See Wizkid’s tweet below:
Netizens react to Wizkid’s explanation
Wizkid’s explanation of why his father was spotted walking in the rain drew some reactions from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:
This tweep spoke about Wizkid’s upbringing:
AKA defended Wizkid’s dad:
Ola said Wizkid should fix the roads on his dad’s street:
Big Chops called the whole thing a PR strategy:
Primetime said both of Wiz’s parents watched him succeed:
Big Sam had this to say:
This tweep said Wizkid is from a humble family:
Sakpo called him a true son of his dad:
Aeesha asked Wizkid if his dad raised him to insult others:
Afrokonnect called Wizkid’s dad humble and grounded:
This tweep encouraged Wizkid to school his critics:
Wizkid finally reacts to substance use rumours
In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid finally reacted to rumours that he is high on substance following his clash with Davido.
Wizkid’s posts raised a lot of disturbing reactions from Nigerians, with some of them wondering if the singer was high on substances.
Shortly after talks about Wizkid getting high on substances gained momentum, Machala took to his X page to lay the rumours to rest.
