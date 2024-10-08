Speed Darlington's disappearance in the last three days has become a topic on social media

It further sparked reactions after singer Burna Boy dropped a controversial comment

A man who claimed to live on the same street as Speed Darlington has shared details of what happened

Singer and content creator Speed Darlington's disappearance has stirred concerns among his fans and Nigerians at large, as a man who claimed to live on the same street as him has shared what he saw.

Recall that a friend of Speed Darlington recently cried out about the singer being missing for three days, which was unusual of him.

An eyewitness claims Speed Darlington was arrested. Credit: @speeddarlington

Following the revelation, music star Burna Boy sparked controversy with his reaction to the reports.

Burna Boy's reaction came a few weeks after Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, questioned the authenticity of the singer's Grammy Award, linking it to embattled American star, Diddy.

Amid concerns about Speed Darlington's whereabouts, a man who claimed to live on the same street as the singer alleged that the police arrested him three days ago.

The eyewitnesses who pleaded anonymity also claimed to have evidence.

The chat was shared by Instagram user AgbaTufab.

See the screenshot of a message sent by the eyewitness below:

Netizens react to eyewitness' revelation

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

____matik1:

"Make nothing do our joy giver oooo …. What will now happen to our 18 rooms pride mansion?"

ojiugo_soso"

"At least post the said evidence so people will know how to help him."

el_jefe000:

"Chinansa we Dey see your handwork ooo….odiegwu."

wapzy_zaza_2:

"My idolo go collect 2 potion since 3 days and I no know."

dong3l_:

"Burna release our akpi pls."

enit__n108:

"Imagine how much insult David don collect if na so dem dey pick people up imagine how many people davido go don pack, by now prison would have been buying playing like Chelsea football team."

freaky_pappy:

"Which station dem carry him go, wetin him do, Where's his lawyer and above all have u had dinner ehn aproko."

Speed Darlington calls out aunt

In other news, the singer called out his mother's younger sister for threatening to kill him over his land.

In a viral video, Speed revealed that the land was a gift from his kinsmen shortly before he travelled to America.

He further narrated how his aunty confiscated the property and has remained adamant about letting him have it back.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

