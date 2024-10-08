Actress Mo Bimpe felt proud of her husband Lateef Adedimeji after he released his movie Lisabi

Mo Bimpe produced the movie while Lateef was the executive producer, and she noted that he put in a lot of hard work in the Yoruba-themed movie

She said that she felt the need to surprise him though it was always difficult to do so and she thanked the individuals who made it possible

Actress and filmmaker Adebimpe Oyebade-Adedimeji, aka Mo Bimpe, has thanked her husband and actor Lateef Adedimeji for his effort in the movie, Lisabi: The Uprising.

Mo Bimpe makes Lateef Adedimeji cry as she holds surprise party for him. Image credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

She noted that her husband was very hardworking and commended his role in ensuring the movie's success. The movie star said though it was short notice and it was difficult to surprise her husband, she was still able to do it and it shocked him.

She thanked Royal Hugs Empire Surprises for pulling the surprise party and also recognised some close friends, including actress Juliana Olayode.

Lateef cried when he saw the surprise planned for him and his wife prayed for greater works in his career. Other attendees also shared what they thought about the Nollywood actor, and many affirmed that he was humble.

Lisabi: The Uprising was written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, produced by Mo Bimpe, and Lateef was the executive producer.

Watch Lateef Adedimeji's surprise party in the video below:

Reactions to Lateed Adedimeji's surprise party

Check out some of the reactions to Lateef Adedimeji's surprise party below:

@olayodejuliana:

"My fam, na my voice loud pass. I just love the both of you, so happy to have witnessed this, God bless and keep you both, many more wins and many more celebrations to come in Jesus' name."

@an_na_bella11:

"Steadily giving her husband his flowers. What a great wife."

@hoyinoba:

"Awww. It's such a whirlwind of emotions, isn't it?Watching this video is both heartwarming and beautiful at the same time. The Adedimeji’s truly deserve all the love and recognition for their incredible talent."

@rabolcakes_events:

"This is beautiful to watch @mo_bimpe you are so beautiful in and out, thank you for celebrating him @adedimejilateef who is cutting the onions?. Alihamdulillah Robil Alamin for everything. It is the tear of joy. More wins."

@amazingrambo14:

"If thoughtfulness was a person… You’re the real example of the dream woman everyone needs. Congratulations on the success of Lisabi… On to the next one."

Lateef Adedimeji gushes over Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lateef posted an adorable video of him and his wife, Mo Bimpe, as she clocks a new age.

The Jagun Jagun star, in a birthday message, gushed about his wife as he shared how she has changed him.

Popular celebrities, fans and well-wishers joined Lateef Adedimeji in celebrating Mo Bimpe on her birthday.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng