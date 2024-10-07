Pero Osaiyemi, the first baby mama of 2Baba, has shown off her hubby as they step out for Tee Billz's event

Tee Billz had lost his mother and had her burial ceremony over the weekend in a flamboyant ceremony

In the recording making the rounds, Pero posed with her husband and they both hit the dance floor together

Pero Osaiyemi, seemed to have finally moved on for good and enjoying her marriage as seen in a video making the rounds.

Legit.ng had reported that singer Innocent Idibia's baby mama, Pero, had found love and appreciated her husband in several posts on social media.

In a new development, she shared the video made when she attended Tee Billz's mother's burial in the company of her husband.

Tee Billz had lost his mother a few months ago and had her burial ceremony over the weekend.

Pero sprays husband

In one of the videos she shared online, Pero noted that she was out to support her brother Tee Billz.

The mother of four and her husband later hit the dance floor, and she was seen spraying her husband some N500 mint notes. The couple wore white attire with the gele aso ebi.

They were also seen loving up close to their seat as Pero twerked for him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Pero's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Pero. Here are some of the comments below:

@ifeoma_nwawulu:

"My sweet baby with her sweet baby."

@asa_pretty1:

"Our billion dollar baby....u look so beautiful."

@shangeorgefilms:

"Number 1 in supporting family and friends, God bless u beautiful."

@cocosherrie:

"My favorite babies, who’s that yellow cute man rocking my bestie."

@ruth.uruone.9:

"Peace ,from your mouth to God's ears,and may God Almighty keep blessing you both in all ramifications in Jesus mighty name. You look so beautiful ma."

@princess_sleek:

"The best decision you've made."

@cocosherrie:

"Why are you both so cute? So Ola has mind to pose like this without me in the picture."

@standardenny:

"Blessed generations, forever to go, I love you."

Pero celebrates daughter

Legit.ng had reported that the first baby mama of Nigerian singer 2Baba had celebrated her daughter Ameerah on her 23rd birthday.

In the post, she shared some throw back pictures and recent video of the daughter she had with her first husband.

She also accompanied the post with a long message that stirred emotions as she recounted how Ameerah takes care of her siblings.

