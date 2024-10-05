Video as VDM Breaks The Net With Fresh "Evidence" Against EFCC, Bobrisky: "He Must Serve Jail Time"
- Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan has now shared more "evidence" against EFCC and crossdresser Idris "Bobrisky' Okuneye
- Recall that the controversial activist initially alleged that Bobrisky paid N15 million to EFCC to strike out his money laundering case
- In a new video, fresh evidence sprang up as the social media activist insisted that Bobrikshy must serve his supposed jail time
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerians were in for another round of revelations after social media activist Martins Otse Vincent, aka VeryDarkMan, unearthed new "evidence" against Bobrisky in the ongoing case.
Recall that Legit.ng reported previously that Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the sum of N15 million to clear his money laundering case.
Further, the social media personality also noted that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, contacted him to help his case. They enlightened him about his federal case and that it was imperative that he pay N10 million so that his name would be cleared.
In a new video, VDM displayed the number of people Bobrisky contacted from prison with his direct line.
He asked the EFCC how the crossdresser was able to make those calls if he was truly in prison. Again, he insisted that the EFCC took the alleged bribe from Bobrisky in a bid to drop his money laundering case.
Furthermore, VDM noted that some people from the prison called him in for a meeting, which he boldly declined.
Watch the clip here:
VDM's new clip about Bobrisky trends online
Read some reactions below:
@rare_racheal:
"Hands up if you mute the sound , and read comments."
@preshdaniel:
"Looks like he's having sleepless nights. VDM, we have moved on. Move on!"
@9_11_90s:
"Once the attention moves from him, he applies pressure."
@anjyolah:
"This guy is starting to sound like an empty drum."
@nene_george:
"If you don’t understand the good job he’s doing, then you’re part of the problem we have in Nigeria."
@chief_ikenna:
"Hope he knows is illegal to track people conversations and privacy without license to do so?"
@chitwins4:
"Doctor Charles your patient is out again."
@osasu.daniels:
"We don’t care anymore…your cho cho cho has become too much and boring like Big Brother Naija."
VDM finally replies Femi Falana
Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan reacted to Femi Falana's recent interview about him.
As he updated, the Human Rights lawyer addressed VDM’s claims about him and his son.
Nigerians about the legal issue VDM reacted to Falana’s interview with a viral video that raised mixed reactions from Nigerians.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng