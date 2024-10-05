Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan has now shared more "evidence" against EFCC and crossdresser Idris "Bobrisky' Okuneye

Recall that the controversial activist initially alleged that Bobrisky paid N15 million to EFCC to strike out his money laundering case

In a new video, fresh evidence sprang up as the social media activist insisted that Bobrikshy must serve his supposed jail time

Nigerians were in for another round of revelations after social media activist Martins Otse Vincent, aka VeryDarkMan, unearthed new "evidence" against Bobrisky in the ongoing case.

Recall that Legit.ng reported previously that Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the sum of N15 million to clear his money laundering case.

Further, the social media personality also noted that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, contacted him to help his case. They enlightened him about his federal case and that it was imperative that he pay N10 million so that his name would be cleared.

In a new video, VDM displayed the number of people Bobrisky contacted from prison with his direct line.

He asked the EFCC how the crossdresser was able to make those calls if he was truly in prison. Again, he insisted that the EFCC took the alleged bribe from Bobrisky in a bid to drop his money laundering case.

Furthermore, VDM noted that some people from the prison called him in for a meeting, which he boldly declined.

VDM's new clip about Bobrisky trends online

Read some reactions below:

@rare_racheal:

"Hands up if you mute the sound , and read comments."

@preshdaniel:

"Looks like he's having sleepless nights. VDM, we have moved on. Move on!"

@9_11_90s:

"Once the attention moves from him, he applies pressure."

@anjyolah:

"This guy is starting to sound like an empty drum."

@nene_george:

"If you don’t understand the good job he’s doing, then you’re part of the problem we have in Nigeria."

@chief_ikenna:

"Hope he knows is illegal to track people conversations and privacy without license to do so?"

@chitwins4:

"Doctor Charles your patient is out again."

@osasu.daniels:

"We don’t care anymore…your cho cho cho has become too much and boring like Big Brother Naija."

VDM finally replies Femi Falana

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan reacted to Femi Falana's recent interview about him.

As he updated, the Human Rights lawyer addressed VDM’s claims about him and his son.

Nigerians about the legal issue VDM reacted to Falana’s interview with a viral video that raised mixed reactions from Nigerians.

