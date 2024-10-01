Haliru Nababa, the controller general of the Nigerian Correctional Services, has been ordered to provide the CCTV footage of socialite Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's stay in the prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular social media personality, VeryDarkMan, leaked an audio recording of the crossdresser levying grave allegations against EFCC and others

The demand for the footage of Bobrisky's time in prison has triggered many reactions from fans on social media

The controller general of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Haliru Nababa, has been tasked to provide the CCTV footage of crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's time in their facility.

The order came from the House of Representatives leadership during the hearing of the investigation into allegations levelled against the NCoS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Bobrisky by VDM.

Drama as House of Reps Orders NCS to release CCTV footage of Bobrisky's stay.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported that VDM gave a detailed account of how he obtained the video recording of the crossdresser.

According to him, the person who sent him the recording had borrowed the crossdresser N4 million on June 19, 2024, but the latter initially refused to pay back and threatened to blackmail the person.

Bobrisky was convicted in April over some financial misconduct and was expected to serve a six-month jail term. However, the audio recording released by VDM revealed something different.

Fans react to update on Bobrisky's case

@official_highnessprime:

"Very simple, but den fit carry Bob go the prison today make den do cover-up."

@maxwellmedia0:

"Bobrisky cause trouble na Idris dey suffer."

@ibukun_tayo:

"They now have CCTV?"

@14jay_14:

"It may seem as though Bob is going back to KIRI KIRI.'

@davidoghe:

"Sebi they said CCTV cameras aren't working? That aside, why are there no pressure on bobrisky and the EFCC to appear in their chamber? All of them pretending as if they don't know these things happen."

@AGINAS:

"Na him and VDM go follow go prison this time. VDM will be going for a defamatory comment against Falz and his father. Hopefully they will be kept in the same cell. NJ."

VDM arrives House of Reps with spiritualist

Social media activist Verydarkman appeared at the National Assembly amid Bobrisky and the EFCC saga.

Recall that the internet sensation leaked an audio recording of the crossdresser with allegations against EFCC and a couple of influential personalities in the country.

In a recent video making the rounds online, VDM made a spectacular display at the judicial premises in the company of a spiritualist.

