Paulo Okoye has shared his thought about Afrobeat and how the music industry has been affected globally

In a lengthy post, he noted that in the past, Afrobeat artists were doing better, but now, the genre is battling some challenges

Okoye also stated that globally things are falling apart for the genre and locally, it is even worse than many can imagine

Music executive, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo, has raised an alarm about the state of Afrobeat in Nigeria and internationally.

In a post on social media, the man who recently became a grandfather said that Afrobeat artists making money were not more than five.

Paulo Okoye speaks about Afrobeat. Photo credit @pauloo2104

Source: Instagram

He explained that the genre was going through a lot. He added that Afrobeat artists were doing better three years ago compared to what was happening today.

Paulo speaks more about Afrobeat

In his post, the businessman, who was dragged by Verydarkman also explained that globally, things were failing apart for the genre and even locally, it was worse.

He complained that there was no money anywhere. Paulo Okoye prayed that the Nigerian artists will continue to shine, and the world will continue to recognise their greatness.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Paulo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@obaksolo:

"As much as you don’t give room for the new artist to get on board and you keep recycling the Old, then your Afrobeats is on the way to the cemetery. Enough of recycling the old , look into few new kids. God bless sir."

@lekzymilli:

"Baba leave Afro beat and call tinubu out fuel cost."

@iampardonc:

"Baba what are you talking about ? Are people not streaming Afrobeat Music globally? Are the songs not monetized? Is it only performance that artiste makes Money?"

@sco_tt7482:

"Nobody still understand what sir Paulo is saying,Omo Mumu just full under comment,wiz is 1bilion 999milion 999 thousand far better and sensible than bingos."

@iamaradrummer1:

"You are absolutely on point sir! The reason can't be far fetched. I have been in several meetings in the USA ( they will probably read my comment) the Afrobeats artists are the ones killing the genre/brand themselves. How? 1. They are out pricing themselves! Promoters are complaining bitterly at the outrageous fees they ask for."

@chimusicgram:

"Big WIZ will arrange with Morayo don’t panic sir."

@paulwains:

"The world is going through a lot. This is not just about afrobeat."

@princetheophiluz:

"Sir, the Industry should invest in talented upcomings that are ready to take over. Instead of waiting for Artists to pop before investing in them. I can tell you for a fact.."

@bondgrounded:

"Baba wetin be the solution in your opinion?"

@iamoluwatobi12:

"Shey na Afrobeat matter Dey ground bayi? Abi kini Ona Abayo si hunger yi …. People are hungry in this Nigeria .. you’re talking abt Afrobeat."

Paulo shares grass to grace story

Legit.ng that the businessman, had shared how he moved from rag to riches in the UK with a post on social media.

According to him, he worked three jobs at the same time, and he also failed four times while attempting business.

The post stirred reactions among his fans, who applauded him for his doggedness, as some of them remembered VDM's post about Okoye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng