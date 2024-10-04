Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has waded into the drama between top singers Wizkid and Davido

On her Instagram page, the movie star dedicated a post to the musician she was supporting in the drama

Shan George came under massive attack after her post went viral with netizens slamming her for her move

Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George is now making headlines over her reaction to the trending David Adeleke Davido and Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun beef.

Recall that netizens were divided after Wizkid went on a 24-hour rant on social media to blast Davido without stating clear reasons.

The industry beef caused a lot of online drama, with some people taking sides and others wondering what went wrong and trying to make peace.

Fans blast Shan George for taking sides in Wizkid and Davido fight. Photos: @wizkidayo, @shangeorgefilms, @davido

Well, actress Shan George has now made her stance clear about the trending drama, as evidenced by a recent post on her Instagram page.

The veteran actress decided to take sides in the matter by showing her support for 30bg boss, Davido. She posted the Unavailable crooner’s photo of him carrying a large award plaque while asleep.

Shan George then accompanied the photo with a caption that reads:

“UNAVAILABLE!!!! 001. #davido”

See her post below:

Nigerians blast Shan George

After Shan George took sides in the Davido versus Wizkid drama, her post triggered many netizens, and she came under fire for it. While some supported her stance, many others called her out.

Read their comments below:

i_am_classic28:

“Who ask you madam?”

mhiz_viee:

“If they were ur kids will you support this?”

officialzubefaith:

“Old woman wan dey put mouth for small children matter hisss.”

itzevadiva:

“What is wrong with most of you? It's her choice, it's her page, she can post whatever she want. And again, what is wrong with being old that y'all need to keep reminding her how old she is? Aging is a blessing, y'all should pray to get to her age ndi Ara.”

ebyiroakasi187:

“Madam rest.”

Dr_shugaboy:

“@shangeorgefilms I would advise you to stay away from this unless ure seeking for insult.”

follycardo:

“Lol 😂 Na wa for this country Nigeria 🇳🇬- To think that when she had bank issues i was worried ! Well taking sides has always killed the country politically, Physically n Spiritually and if any veteran comes out to tell us there is HOPE” we should then have to think twice before we believe ! I rest my case ! Goodluck Ma ! LEGEND or LEGENDARY ! God dey.”

Sisi_liloo:

“Nor mind ur business cho cho cho.”

Bcross_music:

“Realest 001. A man full of Love. May God continue to bless you ma and bless my Davido 💛.”

Nwobodon:

“You people that are not old well done, una be small pikin, calling her old woman. Don't age ooo, na who dey age dey alive OK. So she shouldn't applaud davido for being unavailable after all the insult that pygmies of Congo was throwing at everyone and even his uncle right. Was there any fight to settle here, person wake up for money with short man devil syndrome starts to bring out all the hate he has nursed for decades and starts to cry like a js1b student. Unavailable is what David gave him and that's that.”

Kevwe_makeover:

“Old mama rest!!!”

Official_frankie01:

“Aren’t you too old to still get yourself involved in things like this ? Pretty sure if they were both your kids , you would focus more on settling them rather than taking sides . Adults are supposed to have sense sha . Lol.”

Justefoma:

“Sit this out you are old.”

peter_ugbo:

“Madam you are to old for this. To avoid insult ooo😂.”

Wizkid reacts to clip of his dad trekking in the rain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid finally reacted to the viral video of his aged father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking in the rain on the streets of Lagos.

Recall that a few weeks back, Wizkid’s father was captured on video as he walked in the rain on a muddy road.

Amid Wizkid’s messy online fight with Davido, the video resurfaced as netizens tried to bash the singer with it. An X user advised the Grammy-winning musician to take care of his father.

