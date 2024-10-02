Nigerian singer Wizkid has finally responded to claims of him using illicit substances to get high

The claims gained more attention after the Star Boy fired a series of shots at his colleague and industry rival, Davido

Wizkid’s response to the claims about his substance use sparked a debate on social media with netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has finally reacted to rumours that he is high on substance following his clash with David Adeleke Davido.

In the late hours of October 1, 2024, after Davido released a snippet of his latest single, Wizkid took to his social media pages to slam the 30BG boss.

Wizkid’s posts raised a lot of disturbing reactions from Nigerians, with some of them wondering if the singer was high on substances.

Wizkid breaks silence on substance use rumours. Photos: @wizkidayo, @davido

One X user, Jiggy, boldly reacted to one ’s posts about Davido and advised him to stay away from substances. See the tweet below:

Wizkid reacts to substance use claim

Shortly after talks about Wizkid getting high on substances gained momentum, Machala took to his X page to lay the rumours to rest.

According to the Star Boy, he only smokes ‘bush’ from time to time because he is Big Wiz but everybody knows he is not on the overdosing team unlike someone else.

See Wizkid’s tweet below:

Peeps react as Wizkid shuts down substance use claims

Legit.ng gathered some comments who shared their thoughts on Wizkid’s reaction to the substance use claims. Read them below:

This tweep said Wiz is chasing clout:

Chioma cautioned Wizkid:

Read Instagram comments below:

Atunke__:

“At this point Wizkid is obsessed with Davido. Davido live rent free in his head.”

Muyiwa_4532:

“Bro just fighting himself 😂.”

Klinshott:

“I like as Davido no reply am, make he Dey zuzu online 😂.”

Thestudentconnectv:

“Wizkid is matured for all these replies but if na davido he's childish 😂.”

loolasstitchesandfabrics:

“Obsession is that you.”

omolara_dc:

“If his eye clear he go Dey blame himself for all the tweet. Chase fame finsh. We Dey here.”

Hubsdesignerbags:

“Davido is booked n busy #pumaxdavido .. wiz should get busy n leave tweeps alone.”

Ivy.victor_:

“Bitterness wan wound wizkid and his entire fanbase no shades. To see fc wey get sense now na by connection.”

Official_donj:

“Honestly I feel like he has lost. These are some of the pain you get when you lose a love one. He needs to taken to a psychiatrist or something 😃.”

Daniel Regha slams Wizkid for fighting Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Daniel Regha had tackled Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo as he plans to release a song from his upcoming album.

Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout.

