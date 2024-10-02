Nigerian singer Wizkid has continued to throw shade at his colleague, Davido, on social media

A few hours after the FC boss fired shots at Davido, he bragged about being the biggest while claiming a song on his album is for OBO

Wizkid’s heated words, allegedly directed at Davido caused a huge uproar on social media with netizens taking sides

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is still making headlines after he claimed a song on his album is directed at Davido.

Recall that the Grammy-winning musician caused an online stir after he took to his X page to fire a series of what seemed like an unprovoked attack at Davido. However, the drama between the two musicians might have started after OBO announced his new song on October 1, 2024, same day as Wizkid.

In a new series of posts, the Star Boy took to his Instagram stories to brag about being the biggest. Not stopping there, he also added that one of the songs on his album is dedicated to who fans have claimed to be Davido.

Fans react as Wizkid continues bashing Davido. Photos: @wizkidnews, @davido

However, that was not all. On his X page, Wizkid tweeted about how he has not yet dropped his album but people were already shaking.

“Album ain’t even drop yet! Got pussyboys shook! Biggest Fr! ”

Fans react as Wizkid shades Davido

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Wizkid’s attack at Davido. Read them below:

247inmybag:

“You Dey promote album with quarrel like Cater efe 😂.”

Ololadesadiq___:

“Throwback glory. Radarada.”

gorgeouz_ukam:

“Wizkid done Turn Upcoming Artist 😂.”

chanelious_gold:

“They always throw indirect shade, but my idolo no Dey fear anybody na live and direct shade, e go mention your name join 😂😂😂😂 who come be fear fear?”

Kosascofield:

“Is whiz kid ok? Dude might have started sniffing.”

ololadesadiq___:

“If you have to remind us every 3 market days that you’re the biggest, then maybe you’re not so big like you think.”

Iamosaren:

“God is the biggest button.”

omeghie__:

“Keep crying 😂 Davido is the reason you living 😂.”

queen_agatha11:

“Always fighting yourself 😂😂 this kid eeh.”

____mothun:

“Na Only you get talent,only you still no get peace of mind 😂 bro rest.”

dinnadinnna:

“Is like this guy must always mention davido name to stay relevant.”

Fusiasaa8:

“This is not normal , wizkid is crying for help but we are catching cruise.”

.just_mi_r:

“Not Davido giving dem all hypertension silently.”

smplyjessie1:

“It Seems like Wiz lyks Davido a whole lot😁.”

Jaylodolls:

“Wizkid and clout 😢😢😢 me I don’t love him again o😭.”

evidence_of_good_life:

“Make him stop to Dey make noise release album 😂😂😂 we nor know ur song again??😂”

Daniel Regha slams Wizkid for fighting Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Daniel Regha had tackled Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo as he plans to release a song from his upcoming album.

Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout.

