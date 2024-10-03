Davido has seemingly cast a shade amid his new feud with his colleague Wizkid

The DMW label boss, while celebrating an associate, included a snippet from his hit song Godfather

In a line from the song, Davido spoke about his blessings as well as what would happen to his haters

Nigerian international act David Adeleke, aka Davido, may have clapped back at his colleague Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, amid their new feud that has caused uproar online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid, in a series of tweets, had dragged Davido, whom he called talentless and wack.

Davido celebrates his associate's birthday amid feud with Wizkid.

In a follow-up tweet, Wizkid also suggested that Davido was cheap while sharing reasons he (Wizkid) parted ways with global clothing brand Puma.

While Davido refused to openly respond to Wizkid's tweets and callouts, some of OBO's close associates and allies have been seen in a series of exchanges with the Star Boy Entertainment label owner.

However, in a recent Instastory post, Davido, while celebrating an associate's birthday, appeared to have replied to Wizkid as he included a snippet from his song "Godfather."

Lyrics from the song read:

"E go burn them like hot water oh (like hot water oh), hot water oh You better look well ko to sọda o, ko to sọda o (ko to sọda oh Counting my blessing titi d'ọla o Oya na grasshopper oh Emi n'ikan I be godfather oh (I be godfather oh) I be the godfather oh."

In a birthday message to his associate, Davido wrote:

"Happy birthday to my brother @jerryshaffer. U deff made my year Bang."

Below is a screenshot of Davido's post:

Screenshot of Davido's post.

Listen to Davido's Godfather song below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported a video of Davido making his first public appearance amid his beef with Wizkid.

Netizen digs up video of Wizkid's mum

In other news, a netizen replied to Wizkid for disrespecting Davido's uncle and Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke in his tweet.

In a video making the rounds, Wizkid was seen dancing with his mother on stage.

Wizkid was performing when he invited her to dance with him. They both hugged after he finished performing.

