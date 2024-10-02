Wizkid has caused another round of commotion on social media after throwing shades at Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

The Essence crooner, who has continued to drag Davido, stated that he doesn't have an uncle who dances online

Davido's ally, Tunde Ednut, swiftly clapped back at Wizkid, while slamming him for disrespecting Governor Adeleke

Ayo Balogun Wizkid and David Adeleke Davido's drama appears to have escalated as the Star Boy has moved from dragging OBO and his associates to involving his family members.

In a recent tweet that has gone viral, Wizkid threw heavy shades at Davido's uncle and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, who is known for his dance moves.

Tunde Ednut replies Wizkid for shading Davido's uncle. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

"When u see people wey dem papa and family train u go know! U don’t see my uncle dancing online," Wizkid tweeted .

See his tweet below:

In a swift response, Davido's ally Tunde Ednut clapped back at Davido, calling him disrespectful.

"Now him Dey !nsult Governor Adeleke. Shey una see say this boy no get respect. Is this what you FCs are celebrating and encouraging?" Tunde Ednut asked while sharing a screenshot of Wizkid's tweet on his page.

See Tunde Ednut's post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tunde Ednut had proposed a boxing bout between Wizkid and Davido.

abdullahayofel:

"Even governor collect Oo God this cooking is too much."

TheTifeFab:

"This one no enter sha, the Uncle is an Executive Governor of one of the best state in Nigeria. Talk another one, this one na offside."

sakpo0007_:

"He’s coming for the whole family and I’m here for it."

obaji_007:

"Hahaha Na cuz u no get uncle wey de happy for you."

sakpo0007_:

"Wizkid Dey enter the whole Adeleke family I don dye."

Wizkid told to move date over Davido

Samklef trended online after appealing to Wizkid to change the proposed release date for his Morayo album.

The music producer, who supports Wizkid, claimed that Davido and others were trying to 'share from his glory.'

In his words,

"Message from my 7th heaven Dear @wizkidayo move your date! This competition must end."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng