Karen Igho, the famous winner of the Big Brother Africa 2011, has resurfaced on the internet for personal reasons

The reality TV star startled her fans after she shared a cryptic message via her official Twitter page

She mentioned how she has gone through so much in her marriage and is on the brink of a divorce from her husband

Former Big Brother Africa housemate and 2011 season winner Karen Igho seems to be in distress following messages she shared via her official Twitter page.

Taking to the microblogging platform, the former GOTV ambassador detailed the awful experience she had in her marriage.

Karen Igbo calls out her husband for abuse. @karen_igbo

Source: Twitter

"I've been abused" - Karen Igho

According to the post shared by Karen, her husband, Yaroslav Rakos, whom she got married to in 2014, has rendered her homeless and has been abusing her both physically and sexually.

She additionally shared that he plans to away her kids from her and that they are on the brink of divorce. She also added that should anything happen to her, her husband should be held responsible.

Karen wrote:

"I'm going through a divorce with my husband,I have been homeless for a year and I have been hurt sexually and physically so if anything happens ask or hold the man who brought me to a country where and I know no one,he is trying to take children away by saying I'm mentally sick"

See Karen's post below:

Peeps react to karen's plight

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@sallybee456:

"This is so heartbreaking. You represented us well in BBA & was the 1st female winner. Please, Nigerians in the UK ( where I think she's based), help our Sister."

@ComradeAtt:

"Wishing you all the very Best Karen."

@realhonour199:

"KarenIgho,it's unwise thinking divorce is best for u instead of being patient."

@DashingPee:

"Are you okay? There should be a Nigerian embassy close by that you can contact for help, or a local women’s shelter. You’ll be alright."

@Chuxswag:

"Are you okay? Where are you right now? Which country?"

@bob_banke:

"I know the pain you have passed through ,I have also passed through that same way divorcing the evil woman."

@Baybie8:

"Oh dear! I pray God sends you help and the support you need. Please give more info about the country."

Fred Amata bitterly drags ex-wife

Meanwhile, Nigerian veteran actor Fred Amata called out his ex-wife, Agatha Amata, over some lingering issues.

The actor took to his official Facebook page, where he gave a detailed account of how he made his wife who she is today.

He mentioned many other issues they have nursed over the years, including one involving their daughter's recent wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng