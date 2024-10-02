Proud of her "understanding" boyfriend, a lady took to social media to showcase and appreciate him

According to the lady, she cheated on him seven times but her repeated infidelity has not discouraged him

Outrage trailed her video as many people advised her to thread with caution, fearing that her man may have something up his sleeves

A lady, @tshidi_spalaza, has praised her boyfriend on social media for remaining with her despite her unfaithfulness.

@tshidi_spalaza posted a video on TikTok of her man tying her shoelace.

@tshidi_spalaza then showed a scene where she played with his earlobe while he looked out of a car. Wording on her video read:

"He's still here after I cheated on him 7x.

"True love exist guys."

The clip blew up and sparked outrage among internet users. Some people opined that her man might have some hidden plan against her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to her shocking revelation

Zile said:

"What kind of juju have you used on him?me just to find"I miss you" message from another man we are done."

ke_Mbalie👻 said:

"Keep him sisi that's good husband material🥺a man who truly loves you will not leave just becoz of few mistakes. It was the devils work.''

RicardoBouverie said:

''My ex had the same energy. The day I received solid proof i left. She is still attending counselling 3 years later.''

🦋L£NNY babe🦋 said:

"The devil u know is better than the angel you don’t know. But trust me it will backfire."

Miehleketo Mixo Conscious said:

"Believe me, the devil is about to take some notes from him."

TerryKlaas said:

"My sister whatever he's planning even devil himself will cook popcorn,chill,eat and enjoy the movie,its not over yet."

Avuzwa Zimase said:

"Should we tell her or let her find out for herself?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had flaunted her boyfriend, who caught her cheating three times but still forgave her.

Lady hails husband who loves her bad character

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had made a post online appreciating her loving husband.

The post contained their fine photoshoot alongside an honest message of praise directed at her husband. Sharon said her plus-size husband still loves her genuinely despite her bad character.

Her message earned her commendation while some netizens trolled her. Many netizens, however, advised her to ignore the trolls and sent her kind words.

